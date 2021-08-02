Actor Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their first date together and revisited the same restaurant that they went to for their first date in 2011. The couple shared moments from their special day with their fans on social media and posted multiple pictures of the date. In one of the Instagram Stories, the two struck a pose for a selfie together but something was missing from this near-perfect click. Ryan cropped out the “Cute" earrings of Blake. He immediately realized his mistake and being the perfect partner he is, Ryan uploaded the full picture with an apology. The text on the second Instagram Story read, “Posting this again because I cut out my Wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."

Ryan’s gesture soon got a lot of attention online and netizens called him the ‘perfect husband’. A screenshot of Ryan’s Instagram Stories was shared on Twitter.

Bhaisahab yehi toh goals hai pic.twitter.com/T6qmBYkPWO— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 1, 2021

Since being shared online the Tweet has garnered over 10 thousand likes along with several reactions on the microblogging site. Some users said that Ryan is the kind of man every woman needs but very few get. “My prospects of finding such a man are always bleak, never Blake," wrote a user reacting to the Tweet. One user got inspired by the couple and said, “Hahaha.. I will make my husband do the same".

Meanwhile, others were just impressed by the couple’s online banter.

Check out some of the reactions here:

They are really cute couple… Always trolling each other… Blake actually has an upperhand in that matter…— fabsheikh🏹#FreePalestine (@kainatjs) August 1, 2021

Uff…they be the best.I remember Blake lively posting Ryan Gosling's picture for Ryan Reynolds birthday and him replying with even something wittier.Always love their social media banter relationship.— Purva Shethji (@PurvaShethji) August 1, 2021

By far the best celebrity couple.. ❤️— Muhammad Faisal (@MFaisal2) August 1, 2021

Ryan and Blake are often seen getting involved in banter online and delighting their fans with their cute moments. One of the most popular Hollywood couples, Ryan and Blake met in 2011 during the shooting of the movie ‘Green Lantern’ and fell in love. The two decided to take things forward and got married in 2012 and are now proud parents of 3 daughters.

