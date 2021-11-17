Ryan Reynolds Gets Red Notice's 'Golden Egg of Cleopatra Appraised on the Antiques Roadshow

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recently appeared on The Antiques Roadshow (US Version), broadcasted on the PBS channel, to promote his newly-released film, ‘Red Notice.’ The Antiques Roadshow, in its history, has seen some of the best finds, including a painting by Anthony Van Dyke and John F Kennedy’s jacket, among many others. Ryan, too, aligning with the prestige of the show, brought a priceless, alleged possession from the movie, one of Cleopatra’s jewel-laden eggs. The video of the interaction between Ryan and expert Lark E Mason was recently shared by Ryan. The actor took to Instagram to share the hilarious meet, and in the caption, wrote, “The Red Notice scene I wish I had shot.”

In the video, Lark and Ryan, who plays Nolan Booth in the movie and this sketch, are sitting across each other with Cleopatra’s third egg in between. It starts with Lark asking, “What can you tell me about this?” to which Ryan replies, “yes, it’s an egg.” The conversation then heads towards the authenticity and Nolan’s methods of acquiring the egg.

According to Nolan, his good friend at the museum lent the egg to him, and that he is yet not aware that he has lent the egg. Lark smells some complications and tells Nolan that the regulatory issues might play a role in the value of the egg. In the end, Lark prices the egg at $100 million, or roughly, Rs. 745 crores.

The video ends with a short clip of Nolan trying to pull off a sale of a half-eaten bagel while chewing on the other half of the bagel.

You can watch the entire interaction here:

Since shared, the video has been viewed by more than 14 lakh people and received roughly 2.3 lakh likes. Netizens got the dose of laughter they were expecting since it’s Ryan Reynolds, and his fans know that Ryan never fails to tickle their bones. One user wrote, “This is absolute genius.” Another wrote, “I am pretty sure they didn’t give you a script and just told you to do you.” “I would watch 8 hours just of this,” wrote one user.

