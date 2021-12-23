Ryan Reynolds Repeatedly Mistaken for Ben Affleck at Pizza Place in New York

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recently revealed in a podcast that he was repeatedly mistaken for American actor Ben Affleck at a pizza place in New York, but he has never corrected them. The CNN reported that the “Deadpool" star explained the mix up during a conversation on the “Dear Hank and John" podcast. The actor said: “There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years," Reynolds said. “They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed."

“I do everything normal like everybody else," Reynolds added in the CNN report. “They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they’ll ask how J.Lo is and I’m like, ‘great, good.’ I get the pizza and off I go." However, Ben Affleck is not the only actor Ryan is mistaken for. He revealed that people sometimes thought that he was Ryan Gosling, another Canadian actor. “Years ago, I used to play fast and a little loose more on Twitter. These days, I’m a little bit more reserved," he said, before repeating a joke he once quipped about how to tell him apart from Gosling. “I said, ‘Well the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blond hair and Ryan Reynolds is a [expletive]." The actor added that the movie ‘The Notebook’ would have been a disaster if he starred in it instead of Ryan Gosling.

Ryan, whose last release was ‘Red Notice’, is mostly remembered for his role in Deadpool.

The actor recently appeared on The Antiques Roadshow (US Version), broadcasted on the PBS channel, to promote ‘Red Notice.’ The Antiques Roadshow, in its history, has seen some of the best finds, including a painting by Anthony Van Dyke and John F Kennedy’s jacket, among many others. Ryan, too, aligning with the prestige of the show, brought a priceless, alleged possession from the movie, one of Cleopatra’s jewel-laden eggs. The video of the interaction between Ryan and expert Lark E Mason was recently shared by Ryan. The actor took to Instagram to share the hilarious meet, and in the caption, wrote, “The Red Notice scene I wish I had shot.”

