1-min read

Ryan Reynolds Shares How to Fix 'Broken Zip' Hack, Says 'Waited My Whole Life for This'

Reynolds has posted a short clip featuring a simple hack on his official Twitter handle where a detached zipper is mending by means of a tool as elementary as a kitchen fork.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds Shares How to Fix 'Broken Zip' Hack, Says 'Waited My Whole Life for This'
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Life would get so much easier if we just knew how to fix a broken zip, wouldn’t it? A useful hack that claims to repair a damaged zip has been shared by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds has posted a short clip featuring a simple hack on his official Twitter handle where a detached zipper is mending by means of a tool as elementary as a kitchen fork.

In the 14-second video, the isolated zip is placed on a household fork before being edged onto the zipper duct. This painless trick allows the zip to become functional again without hassle.

Twitter users, who were amazed by the effortless hack, started flooding the comments section. A few users expressed respite while others didn’t find the trick useful. Some even responded with funny memes.

The clip has garnered more than a million likes and over 13 million views.

A Twitter user, who felt that the video was helpful, has expressed a desire to put the hack to test.

Another user’s opinion differed, who said that the idea won’t help as there is a chance for the zip to split.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

