Ryan Reynolds Shares How to Fix 'Broken Zip' Hack, Says 'Waited My Whole Life for This'

Life would get so much easier if we just knew how to fix a broken zip, wouldn’t it? A useful hack that claims to repair a damaged zip has been shared by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds has posted a short clip featuring a simple hack on his official Twitter handle where a detached zipper is mending by means of a tool as elementary as a kitchen fork.

In the 14-second video, the isolated zip is placed on a household fork before being edged onto the zipper duct. This painless trick allows the zip to become functional again without hassle.

I’ve waited my whole life for this. https://t.co/mVWUioY2F8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2020

Twitter users, who were amazed by the effortless hack, started flooding the comments section. A few users expressed respite while others didn’t find the trick useful. Some even responded with funny memes.

The clip has garnered more than a million likes and over 13 million views.

A Twitter user, who felt that the video was helpful, has expressed a desire to put the hack to test.

Another user’s opinion differed, who said that the idea won’t help as there is a chance for the zip to split.

Deadpool 3: And the Fantabulous Redemption of One of Logan’s Jackets pic.twitter.com/YXCTtSIajJ — ZS JL Stan Ω (@FranksFandoms) February 11, 2020

