Ryan Reynolds Shares How to Fix 'Broken Zip' Hack, Says 'Waited My Whole Life for This'
Reynolds has posted a short clip featuring a simple hack on his official Twitter handle where a detached zipper is mending by means of a tool as elementary as a kitchen fork.
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)
Life would get so much easier if we just knew how to fix a broken zip, wouldn’t it? A useful hack that claims to repair a damaged zip has been shared by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.
Reynolds has posted a short clip featuring a simple hack on his official Twitter handle where a detached zipper is mending by means of a tool as elementary as a kitchen fork.
In the 14-second video, the isolated zip is placed on a household fork before being edged onto the zipper duct. This painless trick allows the zip to become functional again without hassle.
I’ve waited my whole life for this. https://t.co/mVWUioY2F8— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2020
Twitter users, who were amazed by the effortless hack, started flooding the comments section. A few users expressed respite while others didn’t find the trick useful. Some even responded with funny memes.
The clip has garnered more than a million likes and over 13 million views.
A Twitter user, who felt that the video was helpful, has expressed a desire to put the hack to test.
Another user’s opinion differed, who said that the idea won’t help as there is a chance for the zip to split.
February 11, 2020
Mind.Blown! pic.twitter.com/K6GwTlFy8s— Annette Strom (@strom_annette) February 11, 2020
February 11, 2020
Deadpool 3: And the Fantabulous Redemption of One of Logan’s Jackets pic.twitter.com/YXCTtSIajJ— ZS JL Stan Ω (@FranksFandoms) February 11, 2020
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 136 Written Updates: Contestants Face Fiery Questions from Rajat Sharma
- Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Buds Plus and More: Galaxy Unpacked at a Glimpse
- NASA Is Looking For New Astronauts to Walk on the Moon and You're Eligible to Apply!
- Industrial Revolution Contaminated Himalayas Hundreds of Years Before Humans Actually Step Foot
- Forza Street Android Debut is Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Phones; You Can Preorder Now