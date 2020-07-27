Ryan Reynolds Will Pay $5000 to Anyone Who Returns Woman’s Teddy With Mom's Last Message

The Internet on days brings out the most humane and compassionate side of people.

Recently, a woman’s teddy bear in which her late mother had recorded a message for her had got stolen. The woman shared the heartbreaking news on social media and soon it spread like wildfire across.

The viral post caught the attention of Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, who announced a reward of $5,000 for the person who returned the teddy.

In a tweet, he said, "Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home."

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

According to a report published in CBC, Mara Soriano revealed that the custom made teddy was stolen from her on Friday July 24. The incident took place while she was shifting to her new house.

The bag in which the teddy was kept also had other valuable items like an iPad, a book of blank cheques, her citizenship card, her and her fiance's passports and social insurance cards etc. However, she has mentioned that she is not concerned about the other items but she really wants the teddy back.

Any help appreciated pic.twitter.com/infn9Gyi2K — mara soriano | FIND MAMABEAR VANCOUVER (@drawmaradraw) July 26, 2020

The audio message stored in the teddy is a final message from her mother, Marilyn Soriano. 53-year-old Marilyn died of cancer in June last year.

She told the CBC, "At hospice her voice was different. Much softer. Not the mom I grew up with. She said that she loved me and she was proud of me and that she'll always be with me."

28-year-old Mara has also filed a police report in this regard. She also asserted that she has been asking anyone who has it or sees it to bring it back.