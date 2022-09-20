Ryanair Flight Passengers Land In Spain Instead Of Portugal, Know Full Story

It’s unimaginable to take a flight to one country and end up in another, right? The various ticket and security checks, along with boarding calls, ensure that we don’t end up on the wrong flight. But what do you do when you end up at a different destination even though you’re on the right plane? Something similar happened to all the passengers of the Ryanair flight, which ended up in Spain instead of Portugal.

On September 17, the passengers of the Ryanair flight from Dublin to Portugal unexpectedly landed in Spain following which they were transported to their original destination. The Lad Bible reported the news via Twitter user Barry Masterson’s tweets about the incident. Barry was one of the many passengers expecting to land in Faro, Portugal, for their business trips and vacations.

Got on a @Ryanair flight to Faro and I'm in Malaga lads, you couldn't make this up 😂😭😭 — Barry Masterson (@BarryMasterson) September 17, 2022

The first tweet read, “Got on a Ryanair flight to Faro and I’m in Malaga lads, you couldn’t make this up.” It revealed what happened to the passengers.

Morale is low, some people are only just realising we're in Spain 🥲 Flight staff are trying to calm the crowd with the promise of the mystery box of answers that someone else will provide when we get in the airport 😂 — Barry Masterson (@BarryMasterson) September 17, 2022

He further explained that a lot of people realised they were in Spain long after the flight landed. Clueless passengers were asking questions about why the flight was re-routed. He tweeted, “Morale is low, some people are only just realising we’re in Spain. Flight staff are trying to calm the crowd with the promise of the mystery box of answers that someone else will provide when we get to the airport.”

The Ryanair staff clarified in a statement given to Lad Bible that the flight rerouted in between due to the air strike by the French Air Traffic Control. A spokesperson told the news outlet, “This flight from Dublin to Faro (16 Sept) diverted to Malaga having missed Faro Airport’s curfew due to disruption from the French Air Traffic Control (ATC) strike, which was entirely beyond our control and impacted all airlines flying to/from/over France that day. To minimize disruption to passengers, Ryanair quickly arranged for a coach to transport passengers from Malaga Airport to their final destination. Ryanair sincerely apologizes to passengers for the inconvenience caused as a result of this unjustified French ATC strike.”

