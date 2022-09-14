Ryanair's Cheeky Reply to Passenger Complaining About Window Seat Divides Internet

Passengers are likely to prefer window seats while traveling to enjoy the outside view, be it while commuting by train or flight. A passenger who recently boarded a Ryanair flight paid extra to get the window seat to view the picturesque scenery of the clouds. However, her journey became a massive disappointment after learning that she did not get a proper window seat. The passenger’s seat did not have a window but a small circular opening that did give the outside view but it wasn’t what she wanted.

The passenger took to Twitter to share a photo of her seat and express her disappointment. In the viral image, netizens can see the small opening on the emergency door, which clearly wasn’t a window seat. “Seriously Ryanair I paid for the window seat,” wrote the passenger while sharing the tweet. Take a look at it here:

Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat 🫠 pic.twitter.com/78qp9W3lLM — MartaVerse 🍑 (@MartaVerse) September 10, 2022

Her tweet was met with a cheeky response by the airline that has left netizens divided. In the response photo, Ryanair encircled the small opening on the emergency door to justify the extra charge. Check out their response below:

Upon looking at their response, many Twitter users claimed that the customer was surely cheated by the airline. In addition to this, the airline’s move of responding cheekily instead of issuing an apology further made them more disappointed in Ryanair’s services.

This act by the airline also left a section of the internet user angry. A user called it socially unacceptable, “Imagine thinking this was funny. They've taken someone's money and mugged them off, then think they can try to make this socially acceptable by getting people to think it's funny on Twitter.”

Imagine thinking this was funny. They've taken someone's money and mugged them off then think they can try to make this socially acceptable by getting people to think it's funny on Twitter. — Joel 🏴‍☠️ (@KameekMusic) September 12, 2022

Another added that the response wasn’t funny at all, “Not funny. Not at all funny if you made a passenger pay extra for a window seat.”

Not funny.

Not at all funny if you made a passenger pay extra for a window seat. — malgosia skawinski 🇺🇦Хай живе вільна Україна. (@solamiga) September 12, 2022

One more added, “This isn't the win you think it is. If someone is paying for a window seat, they should get a full window. This new trend to cost cut across the board and then make you pay for it individually doesn't add up, and being proud of that is just gross.”

This isn't the win you think it is. If someone is paying for a window seat, they should get a full window. This new trend to cost cut across the board and then make you pay for it individually doesn't add up, and being proud of that is just gross. — Zachary Dyler (@TheDyler) September 12, 2022

A section of the internet also believes that the passenger should get a full refund for the inconvenience made by the airline. The viral tweet has amassed 618.4 thousand likes and over 57.2 thousand retweets. Ryanair airline has not issued any official statement on the matter as of yet.

