2-MIN READ

Ryanair's Savage Tweet on Eric Trump Taking 'Cheap Flights' After US Elections Sets Internet on Fire

Image tweeted by Ryanair.

Image tweeted by Ryanair.

Ryanair's tweet for Eric Trump came after he attended a public event in Philadelphia claiming that his father will win the electoral votes from the state of Pennsylvania.

The 2020 US presidential elections and its prolonged counting has given way to many memes. While some are busy mocking the surprise lead taken by Democrat candidate Joe Biden, others are making memes on incumbent President Donald Trump’s reaction to the elections.

Hopping onto this bandwagon is an American airline company, Ryanair. The social media team of the airline company has surprised many netizens with its witty meme-making talent. In one of its recent posts, the budget airline company has mocked President Trump’s son Eric Trump.

The airline’s tweet for Eric came after he attended a public event in Philadelphia claiming that his father will win the electoral votes from the state of Pennsylvania. Eric’s remark came at a time when the Trump campaign called for a recount in the state of Wisconsin, and filed vote-counting lawsuits in the states of Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, after what they believed was counting of “illegal votes”.

Posting a picture of Eric, Ryanair said that it was the look of a man who might lose access to Air Force One in the near future and will have to fly commercial. The airlines offered its services and said, “Don't worry Eric, we have €9.99 fares next time you're in Europe.”

In another tweet, the airlines took a dig at the conspiracy theory that suggested that First Lady Melania Trump had a body double who made public appearances with Donald Trump in her place. Posting a picture of Melania and a picture of twin brothers on their airline, Ryanair said, “Fun fact: the Melania doppelganger conspiracy theory actually happened on a Ryanair flight back in 2015.”

Netizens have been quite impressed with Ryanair’s election meme streak as some called them the best social media team, while some hailed their tweets as “savage”.

Another user commented, “No matter what side of the #Election2020 you may wish to win, that was a sick burn.”

In another tweet, Ryanair compared Donald Trump’s premature declaration of victory to disembarking before the plane has landed.


