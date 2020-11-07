Ryanair's Savage Tweet on Eric Trump Taking 'Cheap Flights' After US Elections Sets Internet on Fire

The 2020 US presidential elections and its prolonged counting has given way to many memes. While some are busy mocking the surprise lead taken by Democrat candidate Joe Biden, others are making memes on incumbent President Donald Trump’s reaction to the elections.

Hopping onto this bandwagon is an American airline company, Ryanair. The social media team of the airline company has surprised many netizens with its witty meme-making talent. In one of its recent posts, the budget airline company has mocked President Trump’s son Eric Trump.

The airline’s tweet for Eric came after he attended a public event in Philadelphia claiming that his father will win the electoral votes from the state of Pennsylvania. Eric’s remark came at a time when the Trump campaign called for a recount in the state of Wisconsin, and filed vote-counting lawsuits in the states of Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, after what they believed was counting of “illegal votes”.

Posting a picture of Eric, Ryanair said that it was the look of a man who might lose access to Air Force One in the near future and will have to fly commercial. The airlines offered its services and said, “Don't worry Eric, we have €9.99 fares next time you're in Europe.”

the look of a man who might not have access to Air Force One in the future and will have to fly commercial don't worry Eric, we have €9.99 fares next time you're in Europe#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/4acb5ZiJt4 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 5, 2020

In another tweet, the airlines took a dig at the conspiracy theory that suggested that First Lady Melania Trump had a body double who made public appearances with Donald Trump in her place. Posting a picture of Melania and a picture of twin brothers on their airline, Ryanair said, “Fun fact: the Melania doppelganger conspiracy theory actually happened on a Ryanair flight back in 2015.”

fun fact: the Melania doppelganger conspiracy theory actually happened on a Ryanair flight back in 2015#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/mWdceH72B2 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 5, 2020

Netizens have been quite impressed with Ryanair’s election meme streak as some called them the best social media team, while some hailed their tweets as “savage”.

And the Award for the best social media team of the year goes to ..... — Chaoskapsel (@chaoskapsel) November 5, 2020

Donald wants to speak with the manager pic.twitter.com/3Pjjd2eTx0 — 💚 (@ferngullychild) November 5, 2020

Another user commented, “No matter what side of the #Election2020 you may wish to win, that was a sick burn.”

No matter what side of the #Election2020 you may wish to win, that was a sick burn. pic.twitter.com/iu9G9E0VTJ — Kevin M. Tardiff ケビン・マイケル・ターディフ (@HUB_City09XL86) November 5, 2020

In another tweet, Ryanair compared Donald Trump’s premature declaration of victory to disembarking before the plane has landed.