'Saas, Bahu Stay Home': Smriti Irani Shares BMC's Version of Tulsi Who 'Refuses Home Tour'

As an extended nationwide lockdown till April 30 has gripped the country, making social distancing an obligation for everyone to curb the spread of the contagious virus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a quirky appeal to the public to stay at home.

And what more 'smart' way of doing it than utilizing the early 2000 archives of a soap opera? Read:'kyunki saas bhi smart thi'.

Taking to Instagram, the BMC shared a small clip of Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's title track featuring Union Minister Smriti Irani, who played the lead role of Tulsi there. The clip was posted in the reverse way, where Tulsi is seeing closing the door on the viewers' faces.

Captioning the video, the BMC said: 'Kyunki Saans Bhi Bahut Smart Thi.' She refused the home tour to any visitors, for the safety of her family members during the lockdown.



Since being shared, the post has been viewed over 17,000 times with netizens hailing the corporation's body efforts to come up with such ideas in terms of spreading awareness.

The video also attracted the attention of the Union Minister herself, who shared it saying, "Saas ho ya Bahu stay at home and keep your loved ones safe".

Meanwhile, The Covid-19 cases in India breached the 11,000-mark today while the death toll rose to 377, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to reports, earlier Maharashtra became the first Indian state to have reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases.