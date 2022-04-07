Sabyasachi Collaborates with Starbucks and Twitter Thinks 'Designer Coffee' is Brewing

Sabyasachi is collaborating with Starbucks on a new collection and trouble is brewing on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, Starbucks announced a Sabyasachi + Starbucks limited-edition collection set to hit the stores from April 12. “Presenting the Sabyasachi + Starbucks collection! This exclusive range of lifestyle drinkware showcases Indian art and celebrates cross-cultural storytelling through Sabyasachi’s signature interpretation of Toile de Jouy," Starbucks tweeted with some photos of the drinkware. Sabyasachi also announced the news on the designer brand’s Instagram. Social media users, however, weren’t taking the collab without a few (or several) questions first. A range of criticism followed the posts, asking if Starbucks coffee is set to get more expensive, or if it would taste different with a designer label on the cup.

Presenting the Sabyasachi + Starbucks collection! This exclusive range of lifestyle drinkware showcases Indian art and celebrates cross-cultural storytelling through Sabyasachi’s signature interpretation of Toile de Jouy. 💚#StarbucksAndSabyasachi pic.twitter.com/Uy7g4bVUyr— Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) April 7, 2022

Sabyasachi x Starbucks. Ab kya coffee bhi designer banegi? For 1000 bucks! https://t.co/g0dfu3uTZm— kushal (@kushchronicle21) April 6, 2022

Sabyasachi x Starbucks??!!!????? Handloom filtered cold brew???????? — material gworl (@penisfritter) April 6, 2022

Sabyasachi is collaborating with Starbucks? What are they gonna sell? Hand embroidered coffee mug covers? 🙆🏼#moneymeetsmoney— Shagun Bansal (@shagun_bansal) April 6, 2022

Will the Starbucks coffee taste any different in Sabyasachi mug…what an odd collaboration…— Kr@ti (@krati_yadav23) April 6, 2022

Sabyasachi’s Instagram post was also flooded with such comments. One user wrote, “One more ridiculously high priced merchandise.. So many will have #fomo [sic]". Another said, “phele hi itni expensive hai ab to lagta hai EMI karwani padegi". “Mindless capitalist BS. Will the coffee taste different if there is a paisley motif on the cup?" asked another.

Last year, Sabyasachi’s collaboration with H&M had also faced some flak on social media. ““I’ve done many collaborations and each one is diverse, but what I try to do with every collaboration is further the India story, take it forward; if I cannot have an Indian narrative, I don’t want to do it. With H&M it was such a proud moment, it’s like a lifetime achievement award when it comes to recognition of one’s work. It’s only when your label has a strong voice that it can traverse the mind space of many countries," the designer had said back then.

