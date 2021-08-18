Sabyasachi Responds to Open Letter From Indian Artisans Over H&M Collaboration

Indian couture designer Sabyasachi’s collaboration with Swedish clothing retail company H&M to produce the collection called Wanderlust certainly attracted many eyeballs. However, as much as the collection attracted enthused customers who lined up at stores or waited online to own a piece of Sabyasachi creation, it has equally “disappointed” the local Indian craftspeople and artisans. Sabyasachi’s work is renowned for taking Indian craftsmanship to a global platform, designing the bridal wear for some of the high-profile weddings of actresses Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Anushka Sharma. However, his latest collaboration with H&M boiled down the typical Indian hand-work to a machine-produced clothing line that catered to the global consumer.

In an open letter addressed to the Bengali designer several organisations like Calico Printers Cooperative Society Ltd, Sanganer, Crafts Council Of Weavers & Artisans, Delhi Crafts Council, Crafts Council of Karnataka, All India Artisans & Craftworkers Welfare Association, including 200 million artisans voiced their concerns. The letter mentioned that the group of Indian weavers and artisans are “deeply pained by the missed opportunity that ‘Wanderlust’ has been for artisan livelihoods.” The letter pointed out that although the collection is promoted as a range connected with Indian craft, it is not made by Indian artisans and has no visible benefit to them. Describing it as an “incredible opportunity to position India’s design and craftsmanship on the global map” the letter mentioned, “apart from the many global stores, stalls and shelves boasting ‘Sold Out’ signs, imagine the sheer potential of this story had it only said, ‘Handmade in India’, supporting millions of jobs, equity and sustainable growth in communities that need it the most. Even if half the collection had been made by artisans, it would have made such an impact at a time of economic crisis like this pandemic.”

In response to this open letter, Sabyasachi issued a statement on his Instagram story on Tuesday. The designer said in the statement that his couture collections are all craft-based and artisanal and lie firmly within the luxury sector. “My personal mission as an Indian designer, has been to elevate Indian craft into luxury, and that is a mission that I will carry on working on within luxury space.” He described his H&M collection as an entirely different mission where his sole aim was to put Indian design on an international map.

The designer dubbed the collection as a “big win” for him and his brand and said that he would not dilute his commitment to the craftspeople since Indian crafts and artisanal belong in the world of luxury and not high-street.

