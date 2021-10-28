Sabyasachi's New Campaign Faces Flak For Featuring Mangalsutra as 'Fashion Jewellery'

Luxury label Sabyasachi’s recent advertisement has come under fire on Twitter by Netizens for ‘misappropriating’ a mangal sutra. The luxury label has recently launched an Intimate Fine Jewellery collection featuring ‘The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra,’ and shared images of the new line on its official Instagram handle. Starting from a price of Rs 1,65,000, the caption on the post describes it as “Introducing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 and the Bengal Tiger Icon collection of necklaces, earrings and signet rings in 18k gold with VVS diamonds, black onyx and black enamel”. The ad campaign features a woman in denim and a bra and wearing a mangalsutra, which has been launched as part of the collection. A mangalsutra is a sacred thread worn by Hindu women during marriage. The groom ties the auspicious thread around the bride’s neck on the day of their holy nuptial as significance that their relationship would be as auspicious as the thread. A typical mangalsutra has two strings of black beads and a pendant.

The advertisement, however, didn’t go down very well on Twitter - where lots of people called out the inappropriate depiction of the mangasutra, with many calling it just a quirky advertisement aiming to grab attention by featuring scantily-clad women. Several also criticized selling a mangalsutra and likening it to just ornamental value or fashion jewellery.

Ace designer Sabyasachi selling Mangalsutra.I appeal to all Insta users on my TL to go on their Insta handle and report this for nudity. This is just not acceptable. They need to be shown that woke advertising will misfire. The brands must back off from their new ad strategy! pic.twitter.com/jqw7KCfG8E — Manisha Kadyan (@Miss_Kadyan) October 27, 2021

Only thing you can do about this ‘ad’ is to report it for ‘nudity and sexual activity’. The minute you make any comment about the model, Sabyasachi flashes the platinum victim card and cries ‘body shaming’ ‘racism’, ‘why Indians hate dusky skin’ etc etc. Do NOT fall in the trap! pic.twitter.com/wa77Lo9m6n— Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) October 27, 2021

I thought Sabyasachi launched his new lingerie collection, no no..that’s a mangalsutra ad.I’m so regressive, I didn’t notice. pic.twitter.com/ieRY4rrvcr— ℳℴ (@_mou_mita) October 27, 2021

Mangalsutra looks like this #SabyasachiIt’s not a random piece of fashion jewellery, it indicates the love and commitment the husband and wife have towards each other. pic.twitter.com/HB3r4Aa4A4 — Sheetal Chopra (@SheetalPronamo) October 27, 2021

No other way to show the jewellery ? This is just distasteful ! #Sabyasachi pic.twitter.com/nxS1zCCpmb— Shilpa (@cnshilpa) October 27, 2021

Sabyasachi Mukherjee,renowned fashion designer worth ₹ crore is making his designer jewellery and kept Mangalsutra. In this picture the model is shown intimating with a man and wearing that mangalsutra and he openly stated as ‘intimate’ once again they dishonoured our dharma. pic.twitter.com/XDsNm5Z169— Ankita (अंकिता) (@rightistankita) October 27, 2021

Boycotting #Sabyasachi won’t help. Infact, it is way too expensive & not many can afford it.He shd be slapped with multiple cases for hurting Religious Sentiments. His life can be made a miserable Hell. — Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao) October 27, 2021

Overrated & overpriced designer,Sabyasachi,has come out with this ad..it is NOT for Undergarments or Condoms,it is for #MangalsutraMangalsutra(Mangal=AuspiciousSutra=Thread),a man ties his bride,to signify sacred union. An imp aspect of our tradition has been reduced to this pic.twitter.com/cNAQupZnvQ— Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) October 27, 2021

#Sabyasachi strange that u have to show a mangalsutra in wt looks like a vulgar,porno pic? U usually use Milky white Kareena for ur designerwear on the ramps, why for this a #duskydame? Any mssg, a mangalsutra is sacred, & u want to mock it,ask #KareenaKhan or #AliaButt to don it pic.twitter.com/pvSWOrDf6r— Meena Das Narayan (@MeenaDasNarayan) October 27, 2021

I went to check out why #Sabyasachi is trending and did anyone else notice a man is wearing the mangalsutra?I have nothing against LGBTQ, they can love or marry whomever they want. But why are they only conditioning hindu practices to their nonsense pic.twitter.com/aagahl84xO — 16 Eleven (@16eleven__) October 27, 2021

My problem with the Sabyasachi intimate jewellery ad is that if I could pay 2 lakhs for a mangalsutra, I’d buy a better looking bra.— Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) October 27, 2021

This is not the first time Sabyasachi is courting controversy, it’s not even the first time this year. In August, Sabyasachi’s collaboration with Swedish brand H&M was called out for promoting fast fashion. While attempting to make his clothes affordable for a fast-fashion brand like H&M, the expectation Indians had from the designer seems to have been lost in the actual output.

Being criticized on social media is nothing new for brands, though. Just this month, FabIndia’s advertisement introducing its Diwali collection was taken off after trolls found the name ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ and models without bindis demeaning. Dabur was also trolled last week for showing a same-sex couple in a Karva Chauth commercial, which was subsequently removed.

