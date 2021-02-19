'Sabzi ke Parathe, Gravy ka Pulao': Desis Share DIY Hacks to Use Left-over Foods

We all agree that cooking is an art, but preparing any dish in the right quantity is a challenge in itself. And no matter how well you plan your meals according to portions, there’s always something or the other left, which we either store for the following day or discard it in the bin. Food wastage has turned out to be a global issue. Especially in a country like ours, where food is revered and wasting it amounts to earning the wrath of the Annadata (farmer).

To combat such a pertinent issue, the Indian jugaad has been in the works and several desi people can make a new dishes out of leftovers. Since social media acts as a great equaliser and a go-to platform for any issue under the sun, this topic too became talk of the town. It all started when a Punjabi guy recently tweeted a picture of a box packed with sabzi and asked the Twitterati if it can be used to make paratha or a sandwich.

See it here:

As Punjabis we have evolved to open the fridge, find an obscure bowl of leftovers and ask ourselves two questions.Kya iske parathe ban sakte hain? Kya iske sandwich ban sakte hain? pic.twitter.com/3D4I01TqXl— Ujjwal (@dillisingh) February 17, 2021

Little did he know that his post would go viral as the Indian diaspora on the microblogging site started revealing various creative ways in which they use leftover food. Their creative ways of using ANYTHING to make a sandwich, a roll, and a paratha.

Here are some of the tweets that may come handy!

Responding to the leftovers’ trend, one user wrote that if you ‘can’t make a paratha,’ it can be turned into a ‘roll’ instead.

And if you can’t make paratha with it, can you make plain paratha and make a roll of it— Kapil M (@kdm0101) February 17, 2021

One user revealed when he was married into a Punjabi family, he ‘discovered’ that one can make parathas with rice!

When I married into a Punjabi family, I discovered that you can make parathas out of rice too. Carbs squared!— Ishan (@ishbish) February 17, 2021

Another gem was using ‘leftover curries can be added to rice,’ to turn it into a brand new dish/meal.

And leftover curries can be added to rice to make a brand new meal https://t.co/PMSwdbjVS7— mj (@muyram_) February 18, 2021

A user seconded the previous thought and suggested to make parathas out of leftover ‘sabzi’, while gravy can be added to rice and voila, a brand new pulao is invented.

Sabzi bache paranthe bana do.Gravy bache pulao bana do. https://t.co/qqbabPuSll— K (@kan_nott) February 18, 2021

Poking fun at the great Indian jugaad, one user said that it is a ‘Pan India phenomenon’ and his mother is good at making ‘daal ke parathe’ and ‘pasta wala sandwich’.

Hahaha! Pan India phenomenon.. my mum makes daal ke parathe and pasta wala sandwich!— Kamal (@wayword_n_wise) February 18, 2021

Ideas streamed in as one more gave her suggestionof using the leftover sabzi on a pizza base and baking it with cheese.

Niche ke pizza base par iski topping kijiye aur thoda se cheese ke saath bake kijiye. Mast punjabi pizza ban jayega😁— Sunaina Sharma (@khushi1512) February 18, 2021

Make paratha, or make pizzas, but don't waste that food.