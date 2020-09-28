Sacha Baron Cohen's First Borat Film Title Was Very Long. The Second One is Even Longer

Sacha Baron Cohen’s 2006 comedy film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, follows Sacha Baron Cohen as the titular Borat – a fictitious Kazakh journalist who travels to the United States to make a documentary.

The journalist also learns about the country’s customs, share his own heritage, and stalk Pamela Anderson. The film featured Borat’s interactions with real-life Americans who believe he is a ‘fresh off the boat foreigner’, with no understanding of American culture and customs.

Even though there was widespread criticism and being banned in most of the Arab nations, Russia and Kazakhstan, the film earned $262 million worldwide. Baron Cohen won the Golden Globe - Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in the movie. Borat was nominated for the best film in the same category.

If you thought Borat’s title for the first sequence was a mouthful, you are in for a surprise for the sequence, which is making news with its release of the title by its makers.

The sequence with its obscenely long name will be titled – Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. The detail was released in a filing with the Writer’s Guild of America, which has now been pulled down from its website.

While the original Borat focussed on Cohen’s ill-fated attempt to familiarise himself with Western culture and arrange a wedding with former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, the new sequel promises a serious political edge. Reports also suggest that the film might release right before the US presidential elections, which takes place on November 3, 2020.

According to reports, no plot details are known at this time, but going by its title, it does suggest Vice President Mike Pence and other famous personalities reportedly making cameo appearances.

Cohen’s last screen outing was in the 2018 series Who is America? It saw the comedian and actor in an interviewer’s role speaking to a number of politicians and celebrities, including Bernie Sanders, OJ Simpson and former US Vice President Dick Cheney.

Baron Cohen’s films have always invited controversies, backlash and lawsuits, so don’t be surprised if the sequel too follows suit.