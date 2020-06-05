BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Sachin Pilot Ties Safa in Less Than 30 Secs and Twitter is Trying to Wrap Their Heads Around it

File image of Sachin Pilot.

File image of Sachin Pilot.

People were in awe of the leader tying the turban with such perfection.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 11:19 AM IST
As people flooded the Twiitter with their best Safa images, Sachin Pilot's entry in the trend #SafaWithTwitter just took the cake. The Rajasthan deputy chief minister shared a video of him tying the headgear in less than 30 seconds.

The undated video is said to be from Nehru Centre in London.


People were in awe of the leader tying the turban with such brevity.

Safa, the most iconic signifier of Rajasthani attire, is trending on Twitter. From politicians to common people, particularly from Rajasthan, netizens are posting their photographs and videos donning the Rajasthani headgear with hashtag #SafaWithTwitter.

Safa is worn usually on events like weddings and public gatherings. The 'bandhej' safa which comes in bright colour combinations like yellow, pink, red, green, etc is famous in the desert state of Rajasthan.

Before we share some top tweets in the trend, here is the video of a Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot tying the headgear with utmost grace, perfection and in less than 30 seconds.

Here are other entries in the trend.










