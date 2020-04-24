'Sachin, Sachin': Cricket Fans Welcome Tendulkar's 47th Birthday by Reliving His Glorious Days

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar turned 47 on Friday. The ‘Little Master’ started playing for the country in 1989.

Since then, he has wowed us all with his batting prowess and intricate techniques with the willow.

As soon as the clock struck 12, the ‘God of Cricket’ started receiving birthday wishes from his fans and admirers.

One of the early wishes came from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The cricketing body shared a clip of his glorious knocks against England in 2008.

“As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton - 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday,” the tweet read.

Ravi Shastri, Indian cricket team coach, extended his wished to the ‘Bossman’.

“Happy Birthday, Bossman. Legacy you've left behind in the sport is immortal. God bless Champ @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar,” he wrote.

"Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji," Kohli wrote on his Instagram page.

Recalling his debut 100 and Sachin’s 100th century, Suresh Raina penned a sweet note for his ‘paji’.

“Happy birthday @sachin_rt paji! Wishing you lots of health & happiness always. I have been so fortunate to share many memorable innings with you, specially my debut 100 & when you completed your 100th century”

To mark the celebration, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has started the bracket challenge. “Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time!

To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top ODI innings in a bracket challenge!,” they wrote.

Mumbai Indians wished their ‘Master’ on his special day.

“Special greetings to the cricketer who is worshipped across the globe,” they tweeted.

Former Indian Cricketer Vinod Kambli and his family wished the ‘Little Master’ with an adorable video message.

Former Indian Cricketer Pragyan Ojha also wrote a note for his ‘paji’.

Many happy returns of the day paaji! Wishing good health and happiness always. #happybirthdaysachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/OyHn5DYvb1 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 24, 2020

What a sight he was to watch while at his merry days.



Happy Birthday to the man who inspired a generation of players and viewers with his charismatic stroke play and discipline ♥️#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/kEeF6C39Zs — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) April 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar's test average decade wise

1990s : 58.00

2000s : 53.20

2010s : 51.01



Maintained 50+ average in 3 decades _/_ #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/yldgioEdvt — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 24, 2020

When the 17 year old Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden test hundred - it helped India to save the test match in the 4th innings. He is still the youngest Indian to score a Test hundred.



ENG 519 & 320/4d

IND 432 & 343/6#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/jw6cY5HoPv — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 24, 2020