Sachin Tendulkar Also Takes Part in WHO's #SafeHands Challenge to Fight COVID-19

In a bid to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the government has been taking several proactive measures to improve the public health communication system in India to spread maximum awareness against coronavirus. And of the mediums it has started using heavily is social media. In fact, as the number of positive cases of coronavirus crossed 120 in India, the government has now launched the #SafeHands challenge, seemingly to encourage netizens to wash their hands.

Several Indians have taken part in the challenge, including celebs like Deepika Padukone. And now legendary cricketerSachin Tendulkar has also shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen taking up the challenge.

In the video, Tendulkar begins by speaking to his followers about the dangers of the COVID-19 virus and the importance of maintaining personal hygiene.

He can be seen washing hands for twenty seconds, as has been advised by the WHO. Check out the video here:

Have you taken up the challenge yet?

The deadly novel coronavirus has infected over 1.6 lakh people across the world. In India, there have been 138 confirmed cases of the deadly virus. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 7,000 people, including three in India.