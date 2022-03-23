Sachin Tendulkar Annoyed By Running Tap Water Will Make Khaby Lame Proud

Internet sensation Khaby Lame, who is famous for his witty TikTok videos, has entertained and inspired numerous people online. Now, his ability to speak volumes without even uttering a word seems to have inspired master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. In the latest video shared by Sachin Tendulkar on his Instagram page, the cricket legend has made use of Khaby’s unique style to convey a crucial social message. “Every drop is important. Open the tap as much as required and close it tight and right,” Tendulkar wrote. He posted the seconds-long video and used hashtags “World Water Day”, “Save Water”, and “Khaby Lame”.

The video starts with a shot of a running tap while Tendulkar stands beside it. As the tap appears to be not closed properly, Tendulkar points at it in the Khaby way and proceeds to close it completely. With his expressions on point, the cricket icon successfully sensitizes viewers on the need to save water without having to say anything.

Tendulkar’s unique attempt to spread awareness on water conservation went viral on Instagram. The post garnered more than 8.1 lakh likes within just hours of being posted. Meanwhile, users in the comment section were not only left in splits but could also relate to the post. “Hahaha Khaby style but point noted sir,” one user wrote while another commented: “You did a Khaby!” Other users too appreciated Tendulkar’s push for saving water and dropped heart-eyed emoticons for him.

The TikTok star, Khaby Lame, shot to fame with his videos where he took digs at useless life hacks. With his distinct way of using gestures instead of explaining obvious things through words, Khaby became one of the most-loved TikTok star.

Approving Khaby’s style, Tendulkar creatively impressed his huge fan following. However, Tendulkar also won hearts recently with his kind gesture. Tendulkar had shared a video where he helped save the life of an injured bird.

He picked up the bird and fed it heartwarmingly, which prompted netizens to applaud him.

