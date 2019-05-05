English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sachin Tendulkar Gets a Shave From the 'Barbershop Girls' in Viral Gillette Ad
The two girls were featured in an ad which by Gillette which showed the incredible journey of the two girls as they shatter gender norms which assert that some jobs aren't meant for women.
By now, you must have come across the advertisement which features the remarkable story of two girls from the Banwari Tola village in Uttar Pradesh. The two girls, Jyoti and Neha, took over their father's barbershop when he was taken ill. Traditionally, this profession has largely been dominated by men. In order to fit in, the two girls disguised themselves as boys to run the store.
Their story touched millions of hearts across the country, including that of Sachin Tendulkar. As a gesture of support, the legendary cricketer paid the girls a visit and got a shave from them. He shared a picture on Instagram as well.
In fact, he also shared some interesting trivia about himself; he revealed that he had never gotten a shave from anyone before. This was his caption on Instagram, "A First for me! You may not know this, but I have never gotten a shave from someone else before. That record has been shattered today. Such an honour to meet the #BarbershopGirls and present them the @gilletteindia Scholarship."
Tendulkar also presented them with a Gillette scholarship which would help secure their futures.
"How does it matter which gender holds the razor."
Ever since the ad went viral on social media, the two girls have received love from all over the globe; the video, at present, has over 16 million views on YouTube. In case you missed the ad, check it out here:
Gillette, too, deserves a word of praise for scouring the country to highlight stories like these which would have otherwise been forgotten.
