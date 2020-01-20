Sachin Tendulkar Gifts Bat to Disabled Cricket Fan from Bastar, Wins Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, who wowed us all with his straight drive on the cricket filed, has won hearts yet again for making a young cricket lover's day. The 'God of Cricket' recently gifted a cricket kit to a disabled tribal boy Maddaram with a note encouraging him to continue playing the sport.

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, Sachin had tweeted a video clip of Maddaram, who hails from Bastar district, playing cricket with gusto. The video had garnered love and blessing from several netizens and was widely shared across social media.

Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends.It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. pic.twitter.com/Wgwh1kLegS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

Maddaram Kawasi was seen in the clip to be crawling on the pitch to make a run using one hand, while with the other he held a bat.

The 12-year-old was in Raipur to play a wheelchair final match, when he got the surprise gift from Sachin's manager and his delight knew no bounds.

Holding the new bat sent by the God of cricket himself close to his chest, Maddaram admitted that this was the best day of his life.

Speaking to Times of India, the young player said that his disability did not stop him from dreaming to be successful in the game. He has been playing cricket for the past one year and has been enjoying his time.

Expressing gratitude for the gift, he said holding the bat made him “feel a gush of blood” that gave him the power to manifest what he wants to become.

Later, he also posed for photographs holding the bat and read out the signed note sent by Sachin attached to the kit.

There are few things which money can’t buy Joy on his face will top such list.🏏Thank you #SachinTendulkarSir#Maddaram @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/AiuXDpjeor — Sachin Sachinist (@SachinSachinist) January 19, 2020

