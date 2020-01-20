Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Sachin Tendulkar Gifts Bat to Disabled Cricket Fan from Bastar, Wins Twitter

Sachin recently gifted a cricket kit to a disabled tribal boy Maddaram with a note encouraging him to continue playing the sport.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sachin Tendulkar Gifts Bat to Disabled Cricket Fan from Bastar, Wins Twitter
Image credit: Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar, who wowed us all with his straight drive on the cricket filed, has won hearts yet again for making a young cricket lover's day. The 'God of Cricket' recently gifted a cricket kit to a disabled tribal boy Maddaram with a note encouraging him to continue playing the sport.

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, Sachin had tweeted a video clip of Maddaram, who hails from Bastar district, playing cricket with gusto. The video had garnered love and blessing from several netizens and was widely shared across social media.

Maddaram Kawasi was seen in the clip to be crawling on the pitch to make a run using one hand, while with the other he held a bat.

The 12-year-old was in Raipur to play a wheelchair final match, when he got the surprise gift from Sachin's manager and his delight knew no bounds.

Holding the new bat sent by the God of cricket himself close to his chest, Maddaram admitted that this was the best day of his life.

Speaking to Times of India, the young player said that his disability did not stop him from dreaming to be successful in the game. He has been playing cricket for the past one year and has been enjoying his time.

Expressing gratitude for the gift, he said holding the bat made him “feel a gush of blood” that gave him the power to manifest what he wants to become.

Later, he also posed for photographs holding the bat and read out the signed note sent by Sachin attached to the kit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram