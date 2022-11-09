Sachin Tendulkar Had an 'Unbelievable Experience' While Fishing in Goa and We are Jealous

Sachin Tendulkar frequently shares social media posts offering his fans a glimpse into his day-to-day life. Taking the tradition forward, the legendary cricketer recently shared a video of his ‘interesting morning’ at a beach in Goa. The clip, posted on Instagram, shows Tendulkar interacting with local fishermen. Sachin, who was wearing a t-shirt and shorts, described his fishing trip as “unbelievable” in the video. He can be conversing with local fishermen and seeing how they net fish using the traditional fishing tool known as a “rampon.”

The video starts with a man demonstrating a traditional fishing net housed inside a boat and explains how it is used for fishing. According to the man, they have been carrying on the practice of traditional fishing and want the next generation to follow in their footsteps. Tendulkar concurs, stating that “tradition must continue” and pointing out that when visitors to Goa simply consider the seafood, they never appreciate the amount of labour required to procure it.

The video also shows the fishermen making all the necessary preparations before taking the boat into the sea . The clip reveals the technique used by the fisherman to bring the boat out of the water using a rope tied to their waist.

Tendulkar is joined by his son, Arjun at the beach. Later, the legendary cricketer heads to the man’s restaurant to try out Goan lunch where he is seen enjoying different varieties of fish with Arjun.

“An interesting morning with Fishermen in Goa!” the cricket wrote in the caption.

The post was flooded with comments of Tendulkar’s fans. “This man is so down to earth. Has a friendly and big smile on his face, aise thodi God Of Cricket kaha jata hai Sachin Sir ko,” wrote a user while another commented, “That restaurant will be flooded with ppl soon, you have don’t good to him. Have a great time. The clip staked up nearly 3 million views so far.

