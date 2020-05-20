Sachin Tendulkar Has Turned Hairstylist for Son Arjun Now After Cutting Own Hair in Lockdown

Sachin Tendulkar may the God of Cricket but it turns out he is also a doting father and skilled hairdresser.

With the lockdown restricting people from receiving ordinary services like getting a hair cut, many have taken to cut their own hair or get someone they live with to cut it for them. With the lockdown entering phase four, Tendulkar also took to a pair of scissors to help his son Arjun Tendulkar tame his locks.

The former batsman posted the video of the hair cut on Instagram which revealed Tendulkar to be quite the skilled hairstylist.

In an adorable caption, Tendulkar wrote, "As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gyming with them or for that matter cutting their hair. However, the haircut... turns out you’ll always be handsome".

In the post, Tendulkar also thanked daughter Sara Tendulkar and called her his "salon assistant".

The post has been gathering thousands of like on the photosharing platform and is a true testament to all the extra family time that many people are experiencing due to the lockdown.

This, however, isn't the first time that Tendulkar has wowed his fans with his snipping skills. Earlier in April, the cricketing legend had posted a video of himself trimming his own hair amid lockdown.

It seems Tendulkar has no dearth of alternative career options other than cricket after all.