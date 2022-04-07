Sachin Tendulkar Jams to Old Marathi Song With Kiran More While Stuck in Traffic

Long car rides can never be boring as long as you have the right people with you. And for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, he found an amusing way to kill the boredom while he was heading to Pune in a car.

Tendulkar jammed to Lata Mangeshkar and Hemant Kumar’s iconic Marathi song ‘Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja’ along with former cricketer Kiran More. Tendulkar even shared a glimpse of the fun music session on his Twitter handle which has now gone viral.

“Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song,” Tendulkar wrote alongside the video. He even added a few lines from the Marathi song. https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1511324634393710595

In the video, Tendulkar can be seen seated on the rear seats of the car with More. As the music plays from the stereo, the duo can be seen getting instantly hooked to the song. While the car filters through the traffic, Tendulkar makes the best out of the ride.

The song had indeed captivated Tendulkar as he is seen lip-syncing to it in the clip. Matching with the lyrics of the song, Tendulkar and More also made the rowing motion and pulled off a joyful jam session.

With this, Tendulkar not only entertained himself during the ride but more than 2.3 lakh viewers of his video on Twitter. The video also managed to amass more than 15,000 likes and prompted the users to recall the old song in the comment section.

One user highlighted that the song was also sung in different languages and hailed it as legendary. https://twitter.com/subhadeepdas14/status/1511386443322912769

This user too could not stop praising the song while also stating that all Marathi songs are great. https://twitter.com/IasKedar/status/1511728048692887552

For another user, the song brought back old memories.

https://twitter.com/pranoym14/status/1511325348964802561

Tendulkar and More were on their way to Pune ahead of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), which KKR won on yesterday.

