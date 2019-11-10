Sachin Tendulkar Loves This Video of Chandannagar Jagadhatri Puja Lighting Paying Tribute to IAF

The city of Chandannagar in West Bengal celebrated Jagadhatri Puja over the past few days and the photos flooding our social media feed have us awestruck. For the unaware, Chandannagar, since time immemorial, has been famous for its lighting (mostly LED) and the pomp and splendour with which the festival is celebrated.

This time, one of the pujas in the city paid a tribute to the Indian Air Force for the sacrifice and courage with LED lighting which is sure to blow your minds away. A video of the lights quickly went viral on social media and caught the attention of Sachin Tendulkar as well.

On Friday, Tendulkar shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "We all have a lot of admiration, love and respect for our Armed Forces. Came across this wonderful video from the Jagadhatri Pooja procession at Chandannagar, West Bengal on Vijaya Dashami."

Watch the video here:

We all have a lot of admiration, love and respect for our Armed Forces. Came across this wonderful video from the Jagadhatri Pooja procession at Chandannagar, West Bengal on Vijaya Dashami.A tribute to the @IAF_MCC! pic.twitter.com/MmYEPMPLxm — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 8, 2019

His fans, too, seem mesmerized by the grandeur:

Thank you so much Sir....As a Citizen of Chandannagar I Thanked you for watching the video of Chandannagar Jagadhatri Pujo Procession....We are Honoured....☺️ — Snigdha (@Snigdha80328144) November 8, 2019

Chandannagar Lighting best in the world..... — Avijit Bera (@your_avijit) November 8, 2019

Thank you for the admiration blessed to have you as my Idol and ofcoursed grateful to be the citizen of Chandannagore ❤️ — (@Itswarnali) November 8, 2019

Being from Chandannagar ,myself very happy for your response — sovan dutta (@sovan_dutta) November 8, 2019

