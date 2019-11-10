Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sachin Tendulkar Loves This Video of Chandannagar Jagadhatri Puja Lighting Paying Tribute to IAF

A video of the lights quickly went viral on social media and caught the attention of Sachin Tendulkar as well.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Loves This Video of Chandannagar Jagadhatri Puja Lighting Paying Tribute to IAF
A video of the lights quickly went viral on social media and caught the attention of Sachin Tendulkar as well.

The city of Chandannagar in West Bengal celebrated Jagadhatri Puja over the past few days and the photos flooding our social media feed have us awestruck. For the unaware, Chandannagar, since time immemorial, has been famous for its lighting (mostly LED) and the pomp and splendour with which the festival is celebrated.

This time, one of the pujas in the city paid a tribute to the Indian Air Force for the sacrifice and courage with LED lighting which is sure to blow your minds away. A video of the lights quickly went viral on social media and caught the attention of Sachin Tendulkar as well.

On Friday, Tendulkar shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "We all have a lot of admiration, love and respect for our Armed Forces. Came across this wonderful video from the Jagadhatri Pooja procession at Chandannagar, West Bengal on Vijaya Dashami."

Watch the video here:

His fans, too, seem mesmerized by the grandeur:

