Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sachin Tendulkar Makes a Witty Comeback as ICC Trolls Him for Overstepping in the Nets

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar was delighted to be back in the nets after a long time with his old friend and teammate Vinod Kambli and took to Twitter to share a clip of the happy moment.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 16, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sachin Tendulkar Makes a Witty Comeback as ICC Trolls Him for Overstepping in the Nets
Recently, Sachin Tendulkar was delighted to be back in the nets after a long time with his old friend and teammate Vinod Kambli and took to Twitter to share a clip of the happy moment.
Loading...
Sachin Tendulkar is no stranger to making comebacks. In his decades- long illustrious career, the maestro would always let his bat do the talking to silence critics. Recently, Sachin Tendulkar was delighted to be back in the nets after a long time with his old friend and teammate Vinod Kambli and took to Twitter to share a clip of the happy moment.




“Felt great to be back in the nets with @vinodkambli349 during the @tendulkarmga lunch break!

It sure took us back to our childhood days at Shivaji Park... Very few people know that Vinod & I have always been in the same team and never played against each other,” he wrote on Twitter along with a video showing him rolling over his arm and playing some exquisite shots in the nets.

The International Cricket Council, however, tried to troll him by asking the little master to watch his front foot, as the nearly minute-long clip showed him overstepping the bowling crease quite a few times.





The ICC also posted a picture of West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor signaling a no-ball along with a screengrab of Tendulkar overstepping the crease. But the ICC’s bid to tease the little master— Tendulkar was a victim of Bucknor’s controversial umpiring decisions on several occasions— didn’t work at all as Tendulkar made a witty comeback.

“At least this time I am bowling and not batting .. umpire’s decision is always the final decision,” he replied.




Clearly, Sachin had the last laugh!
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram