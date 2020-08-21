BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Sachin Tendulkar Posts a Cryptic Picture on World Photography Day, Leaves Internet Guessing

This picture was shared by Sachin Tendulkar on World Photograpgy Day. Credits: Twitter.

Anil Kumble and Vinod Kambli came up with hilarious replies on Sachin Tendulkar's interesting social media post on the occasion of World Photography Day.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday created a buzz by sharing a picture on social media on World Photography Day. The photo posted by him shows a car suspended in the air with many people standing on the ground alongside another car.

The image had already surfaced on social media before Tendulkar shared it. But, he added a bit of a twist to the post.

Putting out the picture, he wrote, “What do you think is happening in this pic, people? @anilkumble1074, any thoughts? Only wrong answers accepted”.

Kumble responded to the post, saying that he knew the correct answer and would not attempt it as Tendulkar sought wrong answers.

To which Tendulkar replied, "Just like the pic, your wrong’ uns were hard to pick".

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli also put out a hilarious comment on Tendulkar’s post. “Finally we get to see those flying cars in 2020,” he wrote.

Many netizens also came up with funny replies, while some revealed the secret behind the picture.

One user said, “Jaadu is coming,” referring to the alien from Hrithik Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya.

Another person wrote, “UFO about to land, and people are waiting to receive the aliens.”

A Twitterati wrote, “Just a bunch of ppl setting up a router in a remote place so that selfies can be immediately uploaded on social media.”

A Twitter user posted the picture upside down to reveal that the car was not flying in the air, rather it fell into the water with an image of people standing on the ground forming in the water.

