Sachin Tendulkar Posts a Cryptic Picture on World Photography Day, Leaves Internet Guessing

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday created a buzz by sharing a picture on social media on World Photography Day. The photo posted by him shows a car suspended in the air with many people standing on the ground alongside another car.

The image had already surfaced on social media before Tendulkar shared it. But, he added a bit of a twist to the post.

Putting out the picture, he wrote, “What do you think is happening in this pic, people? @anilkumble1074, any thoughts? Only wrong answers accepted”.

What do you think is happening in this pic, people? @anilkumble1074, any thoughts?Only wrong answers accepted! #WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/mqkxSxyj0n — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 19, 2020

Kumble responded to the post, saying that he knew the correct answer and would not attempt it as Tendulkar sought wrong answers.

I know the correct answer @sachin_rt and hence won’t attempt since you are seeking only wrong answers. https://t.co/3d0urWBT2o — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 19, 2020

To which Tendulkar replied, "Just like the pic, your wrong’ uns were hard to pick".

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli also put out a hilarious comment on Tendulkar’s post. “Finally we get to see those flying cars in 2020,” he wrote.

Finally we get to see those flying cars in 2020 — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) August 19, 2020

Many netizens also came up with funny replies, while some revealed the secret behind the picture.

One user said, “Jaadu is coming,” referring to the alien from Hrithik Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya.

Another person wrote, “UFO about to land, and people are waiting to receive the aliens.”

UFO about to land and people are waiting to receive the aliens pic.twitter.com/zXFIeFIxTP — Abhishek Roy Chaudhary (@AbhishekRoy1906) August 19, 2020

A Twitterati wrote, “Just a bunch of ppl setting up a router in a remote place so that selfies can be immediately uploaded on social media.”

Just a bunch of ppl setting up a router in a remote place , so that selfies can be immediately uploaded on social media .. — Barry (@bharatswarup) August 19, 2020

A Twitter user posted the picture upside down to reveal that the car was not flying in the air, rather it fell into the water with an image of people standing on the ground forming in the water.