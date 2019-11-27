Sachin Tendulkar Reports Son Arjun's Fake Twitter Account After Tweet That Said '#IAmWithDevendra'

On Wednesday, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted saying that his children, Arjun and Sara are not on Twitter and the accounts using their names on the social media platform are fake.

"I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter. The account @jr_tendulkar is wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this as soon as possible.," Sachin tweeted.

This may be in response to a tweet made by the said profile which contained the hashtag, "#IamWithDevendra", referring to the political drama unfolding in Maharashtra. This may very well be the malicious tweet that Sachin may be talking about in his statement. Twitter India was quick to take action and the account in question has since been suspended.

Twitterati too came out in support:

Devendra Fadnavis had been elected as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 23, when BJP conducted an overnight coup. Within three days however, Fadnavis had to resign when Ajit Pawar stepped down as Deputy CM. Maharashtra, over the past few days, has literally been divided into two camps - that of Devendra Fadnavis and BJP and that of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance consisting of the Sena, Congress and NCP. #IAmWithDevendra is a hashtag that had been trending since Tuesday when Fadnavis stepped down as CM.

