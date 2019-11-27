Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Sachin Tendulkar Reports Son Arjun's Fake Twitter Account After Tweet That Said '#IAmWithDevendra'

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted saying that his children, Arjun and Sara are not on Twitter and the accounts using their names on the social media platform are fake.

News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sachin Tendulkar Reports Son Arjun's Fake Twitter Account After Tweet That Said '#IAmWithDevendra'
Sachin Tendulkar tweeted saying that his children, Arjun and Sara are not on Twitter and the accounts using their names on the social media platform are fake.

On Wednesday, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted saying that his children, Arjun and Sara are not on Twitter and the accounts using their names on the social media platform are fake.

"I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter. The account @jr_tendulkar is wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this as soon as possible.," Sachin tweeted. 

This may be in response to a tweet made by the said profile which contained the hashtag, "#IamWithDevendra", referring to the political drama unfolding in Maharashtra. This may very well be the malicious tweet that Sachin may be talking about in his statement. Twitter India was quick to take action and the account in question has since been suspended.

Twitterati too came out in support:

Devendra Fadnavis had been elected as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 23, when BJP conducted an overnight coup. Within three days however, Fadnavis had to resign when Ajit Pawar stepped down as Deputy CM. Maharashtra, over the past few days, has literally been divided into two camps - that of Devendra Fadnavis and BJP and that of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance consisting of the Sena, Congress and NCP. #IAmWithDevendra is a hashtag that had been trending since Tuesday when Fadnavis stepped down as CM.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram