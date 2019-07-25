Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twitter Plays Umpire After Sachin Tendulkar Shares 'Unusual' Video

The clip shared by the ‘little master’ on his Twitter account showed a bowler bending his back to breach through the bastman’s defences , only for one of the bails to fall back and remain perched atop the stumps.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 25, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
Twitter Plays Umpire After Sachin Tendulkar Shares 'Unusual' Video
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.
Loading...

A batsman in English division cricket got a reprieve after a fast delivery failed to knock off one of the bails from the stumps. And, even though the batsman was given not out, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to pose a tricky question to his followers: what would they do if they were in the umpire’s place?

“A friend shared this video with me. Found it very unusual! What would your decision be if you were the umpire,” Tendulkar tweeted.

The short clip shared by the ‘little master’ on his Twitter account showed a bowler bending his back to breach through the bastman’s defences , only for one of the bails to fall back and remain perched atop the stumps.

While the umpire officiating the second division cricket match in England declared the batsman not out, Twitter users came up with some hilarious and cheeky responses after Tendulkar sought their opinion on the matter.

https://twitter.com/rameshsrivats/status/1153966968627535872

Tendulkar’s friend and old batting mate Vinod Kambli chipped in with his take, too.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had refused to change or remove “zing bails” in the recently-held Cricket World Cup 2019 after players like Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch expressed concerns over batsmen getting breathers due to bails not getting dislodged despite deliveries hitting stumps.

