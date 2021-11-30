Sachin Tendulkar was in the '83' Trailer and We All Might Have Missed It

The trailer for Kabir Khan’s ’83’ starring Ranveer Singh was released on Tuesday. The film revolves around the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983 when they defeated West Indies in the final. The trailer revisited several iconic moments that led to team India’s historic victory. While Ranveer’s portrayal of Kapil Dev has more than impressed fans, what caught their attention was a little boy seen celebrating in the trailer. The boy seemed to have a resemblance to a young Sachin Tendulkar. While fans started speculating if it is actually a portrayal of the ‘Master Blaster’, a member of the film’s crew just confirmed the speculations.

Sharing a screengrab of the particular frame of the kid from the trailer, film critic Uday Bhatia asked in a tweet if the kid is Sachin. Replying to Bhatia’s tweet, the film’s editor Nitin Baid confirmed that it is indeed a young Tendulkar in the trailer.

In June last year, Tendulkar took to Twitter to recall how he had celebrated the 1983 World Cup victory on its 37th anniversary. He wrote, “The #WorldCup1983 Final like for many was a landmark event in my life. Still recall my friends & I celebrating all wickets right from BS Sandhu’s epic delivery to Greenidge to Kapil Paaji’s catch. We jumped & celebrated the fall of each wicket! What an evening it was.

Also Read: ‘Goosebumps’: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in ’83’ Trailer Bowls Over Twitter

The #WorldCup1983 Final like for many was a landmark event in my life.Still recall my friends & I celebrating all wickets right from BS Sandhu’s epic delivery to Greenidge to Kapil Paaji’s catch. We jumped & celebrated the fall of each wicket! What an evening it was.🙂 pic.twitter.com/1WJH4sXjRB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2020

Apart from Ranveer, who is playing Kapil Dev, the cast of ’83’ is as follows: Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson. Additionally, Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the team’s manager. While Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.