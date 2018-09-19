English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sachin Tendulkar's Biggest Fan Got to Make a Trip to Watch Asia Cup, Thanks to Pakistan's Chacha Chicago
Cricket uniting India and Pakistan, one match at a time.
Image credits: @Sudhir10dulkar / Twitter
India and Pakistan last played at the ICC Champions trophy final exactly 14 months ago. They will now come face to face again in the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash on Wednesday.
As the cricket fans on both sides of the border gear up for a cracker of a match, the arch-rivalry is expected to extend from the cricket pitch to social media by the evening.
But amidst the online trolling and the cheeky jibes between players on the field, the cricket fans from Pakistan and India have united for the greater good. To watch the India-Pak clash together.
Considered the biggest fan of Sachin Tendulkar and a regular attendee of Indian cricket matches, Sudhir Gautam, found himself in a fix when he couldn't manage to afford the tickets and his stay for the Asia Cup in UAE. Gautam, however, found a helping hand in his Pakistani counterpart Bashir Chacha also popular as Chacha Chicago who offered to sponsor Gautam's flight tickets and stay in the United Arab Emirates when he found out that Gautam's plans were in jeopardy.
Speaking to Xtra Time, Chacha said, “It’s pure love. You know money will come and go with Allah’s grace. I told Sudhir you just come here and I will take care of everything. I am not a rich person but my heart is as big as an ocean. If I help you, Allah will be happy.” Humbled by his help Gautam couldn't contain his happiness. "I arranged my visa and Chacha sent me the return flight tickets. Now I am here to cheer my Team India. Chacha is taking care of all my expenses,” he said. Gautam later took to his Twitter account and shared photos of him travelling to Dubai.
And finally united with Chacha.
Standing in Dubai and thinking about the #desertstorm. Miss you @sachin_rt. Saaachinn Sachin. #AsiaCup2018 @StarSportsIndia No one better than Sachin who used to #KnockThemOut into the stands. #Sachin @OmgSachin pic.twitter.com/qMURqAOqjl
— Sudhir Kumar Gautam (@Sudhir10dulkar) September 19, 2018
Dubai Calling. Yes to #KnockThemOut the best idea is to have me on the ground and me waving the Flag for my #TeamIndia. #IndvPak #IndvHK #AsiaCup2018 #Dubai @StarSportsIndia Go Team India !!! pic.twitter.com/rM34jrxTGZ
— Sudhir Kumar Gautam (@Sudhir10dulkar) September 16, 2018
Cricket is Beyond Borders. So is Fandom. With Chicago Chacha, Pakistan Chacha, Shoaib Tiger of Bangladesh for #AsiaCup2018 #Friends #Sachin #Bangladesh #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/J1gaffAJoY
— Sudhir Kumar Gautam (@Sudhir10dulkar) September 17, 2018
With @chachacricketpk pic.twitter.com/TuCzB79YTL
— Sudhir Kumar Gautam (@Sudhir10dulkar) September 17, 2018
