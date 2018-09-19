GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Sachin Tendulkar's Biggest Fan Got to Make a Trip to Watch Asia Cup, Thanks to Pakistan's Chacha Chicago

Cricket uniting India and Pakistan, one match at a time.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2018, 4:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sachin Tendulkar's Biggest Fan Got to Make a Trip to Watch Asia Cup, Thanks to Pakistan's Chacha Chicago
Image credits: @Sudhir10dulkar / Twitter
Loading...
India and Pakistan last played at the ICC Champions trophy final exactly 14 months ago. They will now come face to face again in the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash on Wednesday.

As the cricket fans on both sides of the border gear up for a cracker of a match, the arch-rivalry is expected to extend from the cricket pitch to social media by the evening.

But amidst the online trolling and the cheeky jibes between players on the field, the cricket fans from Pakistan and India have united for the greater good. To watch the India-Pak clash together.

Considered the biggest fan of Sachin Tendulkar and a regular attendee of Indian cricket matches, Sudhir Gautam, found himself in a fix when he couldn't manage to afford the tickets and his stay for the Asia Cup in UAE. Gautam, however, found a helping hand in his Pakistani counterpart Bashir Chacha also popular as Chacha Chicago who offered to sponsor Gautam's flight tickets and stay in the United Arab Emirates when he found out that Gautam's plans were in jeopardy.

Speaking to Xtra Time, Chacha said, “It’s pure love. You know money will come and go with Allah’s grace. I told Sudhir you just come here and I will take care of everything. I am not a rich person but my heart is as big as an ocean. If I help you, Allah will be happy.” Humbled by his help Gautam couldn't contain his happiness. "I arranged my visa and Chacha sent me the return flight tickets. Now I am here to cheer my Team India. Chacha is taking care of all my expenses,” he said. Gautam later took to his Twitter account and shared photos of him travelling to Dubai.





And finally united with Chacha.





Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...