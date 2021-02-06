Sachin Tendulkar's Cut-outs Smeared with Black Oil by Kerala Youth Congress Workers Over Unity Tweet

A group of Indian Youth Congress workers on Friday poured black oil on cut-outs of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in Kerala following his post on foreign celebrities tweeting about farmers' protests.

On Wednesday, Tendulkar led the way among the cricket fraternity for unity in India in what was seen as a veiled response to the international media attention that the farmer's protests have received.

The farmers' protest in India received worldwide attention with pop singer Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg extending their support to the issue. In response, Indian celebrities spoke out against foreign involvement in Indian domestic matters.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," tweeted Tendulkar.

Upset over this tweet, Youth Congress workers poured black oil over the cricketer's cut-outs - photos of the incident were shared by news agency ANI on Facebook and Twitter.

Not just this, scores of Keralites have come forward and apologised to tennis star Maria Sharapova by flooding her social media accounts with apology notes and messages.

Upset over Tendulkar's stance, Malayalis were reminded of an incident that took place all the way back in 2014 on social media when Who is Maria Sharapova? was one of the biggest trends witnessed on Indian Twitter.

During a press meet 7 years ago, Sharapova was informed about Tendulkar's presence at the match and was questioned if she knew who he was. She simply responded by saying, "I don't."

This led to chaotic scenes online as Sharapova was widely ridiculed, abused, called names by Indians for not knowing one of the most celebrated sportspersons of their country.

Come 2021, Keralites are tendering apology for having a go at Sharapova.

Several ministers of the central government, in reaction to the Rihanna and Greta Thunberg's tweet on the farmers' protests, said that it was a part of 'international propaganda' and tweeted with hashtags #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

This was after the Ministry of External Affairs released a statement saying celebrities tweeting on the farmers' protests were neither accurate nor responsible.