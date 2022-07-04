CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#EknathShinde#IndvsEng#VijayDeverakonda
Home » News » Buzz » 'Sack Him': Sehwag Slammed Over 'Chammiya' Remark on Kohli's Celebratory Dance
2-MIN READ

'Sack Him': Sehwag Slammed Over 'Chammiya' Remark on Kohli's Celebratory Dance

Virender Sehwag was slammed on social media after his remarks on Virat Kohli left a bad taste among fans. (Sony LIV / Twitter)

Virender Sehwag was slammed on social media after his remarks on Virat Kohli left a bad taste among fans. (Sony LIV / Twitter)

Virender Sehwag who was performing duties in the Hindi commentary box was slammed by fans over his 'disgusting' remarks on Virat Kohli.

Buzz Staff

Cricketer turned commentator Virender Sehwag found himself in a soup after his on-air remarks on Virat Kohli’s celebrations over a wicket during India-England Test at the Edgbaston were deemed “distasteful” by fans and viewers on Sunday. The incident happened on the Day 3 of the final Test when Mohammed Siraj removed England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings for 36. Knowing that Billings would have depleted India’s run lead had he stayed on, his wicket was widely cheered by India, especially Kohli, who did a celebratory jig to express his feelings.

This was when Sehwag, performing the duties in the Hindi commentary box, quipped: “Chammiya naach rahi hai waha.”

Not taking a liking to his choice of words, cricket fans were outraged and wanted Sehwag removed from the comm box.

Coming back to the action on the field, India ended Day 3 with a healthy lead of 257 runs with 125/3 on the scoreboard. Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 50 while the first inning centurian Rishabh Pant looked in fine touch during his 30*.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags
first published:July 04, 2022, 10:18 IST