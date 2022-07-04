'Sack Him': Sehwag Slammed Over 'Chammiya' Remark on Kohli's Celebratory Dance

Cricketer turned commentator Virender Sehwag found himself in a soup after his on-air remarks on Virat Kohli’s celebrations over a wicket during India-England Test at the Edgbaston were deemed “distasteful” by fans and viewers on Sunday. The incident happened on the Day 3 of the final Test when Mohammed Siraj removed England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings for 36. Knowing that Billings would have depleted India’s run lead had he stayed on, his wicket was widely cheered by India, especially Kohli, who did a celebratory jig to express his feelings.

This was when Sehwag, performing the duties in the Hindi commentary box, quipped: “Chammiya naach rahi hai waha.”

Not taking a liking to his choice of words, cricket fans were outraged and wanted Sehwag removed from the comm box.

Disgraceful! Inappropriate for game of cricket. https://t.co/mZyiPzEfE6 — InertMind (@NobleAbhiyanta) July 4, 2022

Sehwag used a slur that’s offensive. It’s not about who he said it to, it’s that the word he used is derogatory to a community that deserves just as much respect and fair treatment in society as any Kohli does. See the bigger picture and don’t protect him because he’s a legend https://t.co/bauvXiLE58 — an | crying (@dukhdardpeedha) July 3, 2022

This is so cheap and unprofessional and something like this coming from a former player of the game!?

Sorry but your crappy humour won't be entertained everywhere. Apologize if you respect the game @virendersehwag https://t.co/4BSh9x0dPc — Angel🌻 (@_angel_905) July 3, 2022

Shocking Disrespect to be honest 😒 https://t.co/vvx55ryLVF — Diksha (@Delphy06) July 3, 2022

Sehwag is absolutely horrendous when commentating don't know why @SonySportsNetwk even appointed him. https://t.co/vYCAToQfi3 — Gaurav Singh (@gauraverage) July 3, 2022

Coming back to the action on the field, India ended Day 3 with a healthy lead of 257 runs with 125/3 on the scoreboard. Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 50 while the first inning centurian Rishabh Pant looked in fine touch during his 30*.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.