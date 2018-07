'Sacred Games' Makers Talk About Their Favourite Character, Criticism, and First Pirated Show in Reddit AMA

The Women: Radhika Apte's character. No background except for her father went missing on the field. That's it. That's all I know. You've taken pains to colour every single character in: Sartaj, Gaitonde, Katekar, even Bunty. But not Anjali.

Even Kanta and Shalini, who essayed their roles with aplomb, are sidetracked. The message in the series is rather clear: in the Sacred Games that men play, women are collateral damage. That was disappointing. Especially in 2018.



Now the Cuckoo character. Kubbra Sait was uff, she was amazing. What a crackerjack of a performance. We all loved it. But this would've been a perfect opportunity to cast a transperson. So... why not? This is the platform that gave us Sophia Burset. Representation matters!

When Varun Grover, one of the writers of Netflix's much-talked-about series Sacred Games announced on Twitter that he'll be hosting a Reddit AMA (Ask me anything) on Saturday, all of Internet got excited.India's first Netflix original -- Sacred Games-- has been doing the rounds on social media ever since it dropped on the online streaming platform.As netizens have already had serious discussion threads breaking down the plot and title of every episode, while some were busy meme-ing Katekar , the loyal cop, director Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover decided to answer curious questions on Reddit to reveal much more what met the eye of the series' audience.From revealing their favourite character in the series to the first pirated Netflix show they saw, the writer-director duo answered it all in the Reddit AMA Better-written female characters.(This is something Grover has acknowledged even on Twitter when several users pointed this out.)It's to make a deeper connection. Sartaj's imagination.Unfair to answer that really but if pushed against a wall, I'd say Katekar. Because he's so transparent. He was the most interesting character in the book for me and so see that translated to screen has been very satisfying. But it's also great to see what Jatin Sarna brought to Bunty, or what Kubra brought to Cuckoo. The actors really raised those parts.Yes. Before Netflix was here. House of Cards S1Some of it jumped from the book. And some of it we decided in the writers' room. The central idea - that Gaitonde suffers from a God complex - was the first big break while writing. We kept thinking why would he call somebody and tell his story. It just didn't translate neatly from the book to the screenplay. So then we came up with the idea that he thinks of his life as mythology - a story for all the ages. And from there on, jumping on to the mythological motifs was an easy task.F*ck yeah!!Not so much entire scenes, but I miss some longer scenes that we cut shorter - When Sartaj comes to the bunker, he takes a whole chakkar around it. We had some shots of him looking for the car in episode 2. that kind of stuff. But that's just me as a director...The one scene I miss is a scene in episode 6 where an old constable is retiring and all our police characters watch him break down. It was a lovely performance by the actor but unfortunately, the scene didn't work in the full episode.I think our audience has always been (mostly) mature. I just don't think we've given them much of a chance like this. If SG is an average show in a few years, that would be amazing.Science Fiction for one. And a Musical may be. (I was in the minority but I loved JAGGA JAASOOS.)Interesting question. I don't think we can counter tribal tendencies while being the tribe. The maximum we can do, only a small number of us, is to be aware of this design and 'disease'. History has shown us time and again, tribes have a standard way of beginning and ending. (We are close to the end I feel.)I would sign up for that :)What makes you think he didn't know :)The guy who ends up killing Katekar has a whole chapter in the book. His name is Aadil and has a great back-story. We wanted to write and shoot that but time constraints came in the way. One regret we will have forever is not being able to pull that off.