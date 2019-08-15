'Sacred Games' Season 2 is Finally Here, And the Memes Are As Hilarious As You'd Expect Them to Be

"At the stroke of midnight, as the whole world sleeps, India wakes up to watch Sacred Games Season 2."

Ever since Netflix India announced that the much awaited second season of Sacred Games will go live at midnight on Independence Day, social media has been abuzz with what the new season could have in store for us?

What's going to happen in 25 days? What about Gaitonde? Will Sartaj finally be able to unearth the truth? And most importantly, what happened to Bunty's umbrella?

Raise your hand if you stayed up the whole night to binge watch the entire season at one go!

But as one Twitter user said, more than the episode, we were waiting for the memes which flood the internet after every episode. From memes on Indians waiting at 12am for the episodes to go live to Gaitonde's applause-inducing dialogues, we found a few gems which'll totally make you ROFL.

I swear, no spoilers. This is a safe zone.

Netflix : I will be grabbing highest viewership due to #SacredGamesSeason2 this #IndependenceDay2019 ☺️☺️☺️☺️Doordarshan : pic.twitter.com/PyS83gbrn2 — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) August 14, 2019

*explaining integration and differentiation to student*Teacher: Sabko aarha hai samjh me??First benchers : Yess sirrrrr!!Whole backbenchers:#SACREDGAMES2 pic.twitter.com/uXqgt9njFl — Adarsh Aryan💙 (@_Maasumladka) August 14, 2019

Indians at 12 am waiting for Sacred Games.. #SACREDGAMES2 pic.twitter.com/yiVefQiYU4 — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) August 14, 2019

My friends supporting my toxic life decisions 😅#SacredGamesSeason2 pic.twitter.com/rtt9hjx9Df — Meet Parmar (@meett_77) August 14, 2019

#SacredGamesSeason2Someone : Do you still remember your Ex birthday.Me: pic.twitter.com/jG7lemEDhf — VivEk (@vivekism_) August 14, 2019

#SACREDGAMES2 #SacredGames The friend who shares his Netflix id and password today : pic.twitter.com/Y4YOjls1bu — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) August 14, 2019

We solemnly swear to keep you updated with the latest Sacred Games memes. Deal?

