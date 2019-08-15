Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Sacred Games' Season 2 is Finally Here, And the Memes Are As Hilarious As You'd Expect Them to Be

Raise your hand if you stayed up the whole night to binge watch the entire season at one go!

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
"At the stroke of midnight, as the whole world sleeps, India wakes up to watch Sacred Games Season 2."

Ever since Netflix India announced that the much awaited second season of Sacred Games will go live at midnight on Independence Day, social media has been abuzz with what the new season could have in store for us?

What's going to happen in 25 days? What about Gaitonde? Will Sartaj finally be able to unearth the truth? And most importantly, what happened to Bunty's umbrella?

Raise your hand if you stayed up the whole night to binge watch the entire season at one go!

But as one Twitter user said, more than the episode, we were waiting for the memes which flood the internet after every episode. From memes on Indians waiting at 12am for the episodes to go live to Gaitonde's applause-inducing dialogues, we found a few gems which'll totally make you ROFL.

I swear, no spoilers. This is a safe zone.

We solemnly swear to keep you updated with the latest Sacred Games memes. Deal?

