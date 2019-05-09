English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sad But True: Kirk Hammett Slips and Falls Onstage During Metallica's Concert in Milan
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett slipped and fell during a concert on Wednesday in Milan, Italy.
Screenshot from video posted by Kirk Hammett on Twitter.
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett slipped and fell during a concert on Wednesday in Milan, Italy.
The incident happened when the lead guitarist of the band started with his guitar-solo section in the song 'Moth into Flame.'
Hammett was strumming his instrument with his right foot on the guitar pedal board when he slipped and fell backwards, hitting the ground with his feet above his head.
After taking a moment to laugh about the stage mishap, the musician picked himself up and continued with the track.
Hammett took to his Instagram and Twitter accounts soon after the show to post a video in two different angles with a caption, "Ummm- I slipped on my wet wah pedal. It rained so much I felt like I was playing the guitar in the shower - #slipperywhenwet #wahwahwah #metallicafamily #Metinmilan @metallica"
The Twitter post which has received over four thousand likes saw fans comparing his fall to an earlier incident of his as well as commenting that it happens to the best of them.
Singer Jamey Jasta even wrote, "Happens to the best of us, I will fall in your honor tonight!"
And another user compared it to one of their compositions itself:
While a third user complimented the fact that Metallica really does play live and does not use backtracks.
Metalheads were in for a ride.
Metallica recently kicked off a European tour that will run in series through August, playing only six or seven shows each month.
In September, Metallica will play a pair of “S&M2” performances with the San Francisco Symphony. They will follow it with a fall tour of Australia and New Zealand with Slipknot.
Sticks the landing! pic.twitter.com/b2Vo5zVkec— George T. Probst (@GeorgeProbst) May 8, 2019
I mean, your feet are on a Wah Pedal 65% of the time. This was bound to happen sooner or later— Revelore (@heartfullofhell) May 9, 2019
you need some shoes with a better grip..— Dan Abrahamsson (@AbrahamssonDan) May 8, 2019
Never forget the OG Kirk Hammett fall pic.twitter.com/SiKYcp43oT— HetfieldsCowboyHat (@TheMetalliHat) May 8, 2019
Metallica recently kicked off a European tour that will run in series through August, playing only six or seven shows each month.
In September, Metallica will play a pair of “S&M2” performances with the San Francisco Symphony. They will follow it with a fall tour of Australia and New Zealand with Slipknot.
