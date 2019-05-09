Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Sad But True: Kirk Hammett Slips and Falls Onstage During Metallica's Concert in Milan

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett slipped and fell during a concert on Wednesday in Milan, Italy.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 9, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sad But True: Kirk Hammett Slips and Falls Onstage During Metallica's Concert in Milan
Screenshot from video posted by Kirk Hammett on Twitter.
Loading...
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett slipped and fell during a concert on Wednesday in Milan, Italy.

The incident happened when the lead guitarist of the band started with his guitar-solo section in the song 'Moth into Flame.'

Hammett was strumming his instrument with his right foot on the guitar pedal board when he slipped and fell backwards, hitting the ground with his feet above his head.

After taking a moment to laugh about the stage mishap, the musician picked himself up and continued with the track.

Hammett took to his Instagram and Twitter accounts soon after the show to post a video in two different angles with a caption, "Ummm- I slipped on my wet wah pedal. It rained so much I felt like I was playing the guitar in the shower - #slipperywhenwet #wahwahwah #metallicafamily #Metinmilan @metallica"



The Twitter post which has received over four thousand likes saw fans comparing his fall to an earlier incident of his as well as commenting that it happens to the best of them.




Singer Jamey Jasta even wrote, "Happens to the best of us, I will fall in your honor tonight!"




And another user compared it to one of their compositions itself:




While a third user complimented the fact that Metallica really does play live and does not use backtracks.




Metalheads were in for a ride.













Metallica recently kicked off a European tour that will run in series through August, playing only six or seven shows each month.

In September, Metallica will play a pair of “S&M2” performances with the San Francisco Symphony. They will follow it with a fall tour of Australia and New Zealand with Slipknot.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram