Sad 'Panda' Taking a Dejected Walk in Viral TikTok Video Has Hit Internet Right in the Feels

In the latest of bizarre things floating on the internet is a video in which one can see a person donning a full-body panda suit.

The way in which the person is walking gives the impression that it perhaps a very sad and gloomy day.

The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, is making people sad across portals as their happy pill animal himself is not happy.

On TikTok alone, the clip has fetched over four million likes and tons of comments. "The video was captioned as my sister took this video a while ago and I WILL NEVER GET OVER IT HEHEKSHDJD this panda was going thru some serious sh*t #fyp #foryou #foryoupage (sic)."

@whoisolga my sister took this video a while ago and I WILL NEVER GET OVER IT HEHEKSHDJD this panda was going thru some serious shit ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ♬ original sound - weeping.audios

Many people have also put the video on Twitter comparing it with the way this year has turned out to be.

All my 2020 plans being ruined https://t.co/EcUbQKBkBV — Carlos (@Carlos___k) June 23, 2020

The person who shared the short clip on the microblogging site captioned it as, "whatever this panda is going through i felt it".

whatever this panda is going through i felt it pic.twitter.com/VQYXAo2O9T — (@sibtaiiin) June 22, 2020

On Twitter, the video has been viewed more than five million times and over four lakh people have liked the same.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

Awww — Melanated Rosebuded Agave (@DiggaNette) June 23, 2020