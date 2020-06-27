BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sad 'Panda' Taking a Dejected Walk in Viral TikTok Video Has Hit Internet Right in the Feels

Screengrab from TikTok / @whoisolga.

Screengrab from TikTok / @whoisolga.

A person wearing a full-body panda suit in a viral TikTok video has given Internet the impression that he/she were having a gloomy day.

Share this:

In the latest of bizarre things floating on the internet is a video in which one can see a person donning a full-body panda suit.

The way in which the person is walking gives the impression that it perhaps a very sad and gloomy day.

The video, which was originally shared on TikTok, is making people sad across portals as their happy pill animal himself is not happy.

On TikTok alone, the clip has fetched over four million likes and tons of comments. "The video was captioned as my sister took this video a while ago and I WILL NEVER GET OVER IT HEHEKSHDJD this panda was going thru some serious sh*t #fyp #foryou #foryoupage (sic)."

@whoisolga

my sister took this video a while ago and I WILL NEVER GET OVER IT HEHEKSHDJD this panda was going thru some serious shit ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage

♬ original sound - weeping.audios

Many people have also put the video on Twitter comparing it with the way this year has turned out to be.

The person who shared the short clip on the microblogging site captioned it as, "whatever this panda is going through i felt it".

On Twitter, the video has been viewed more than five million times and over four lakh people have liked the same.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

Share this:
Next Story
Loading