'Sadak 2' Beats Jake Paul and PewDiePie to Become the Most Disliked YouTube Video in India

With the raging debate on nepotism, star kids, and favouritism in the Hindi film industry refusing to die down, Sadak 2 directed by Mahesh Bhatt, has become a tool for disgruntled fans to channel their anger.

The film which marks Bhatt's directorial return after two decades, had its trailer dropped on YouTube on Tuesday. But things have been downhill ever since.

The movie which stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles turned out to be a nightmare for the filmmakers as the upset "fans" of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput headed over to the trailer on YouTube to express their displeasure with the movie.

As minutes turned into hours, Sadak 2 became the top trending video in India albeit for all the wrong reasons.

On Wednesday, Bhatt's trailer achieved a rare landmark, becoming the most-disliked video in the world with a whopping 95% dislike ratio on the video, zooming past the record of Swedish gamer PewDiePie, who received 93% dislikes for his video titled: "Can this video get 1 million dislikes?" Notably, the popular YouTuber had explicitly asked his fans to downvote his own video.

But Thursday brought more bad news for Sadak 2 and its makers.

With a whopping 5.3 million dislikes, Sadak 2 has become the most-disliked video in India. It currently is also the most-disliked trailer video on YouTube, beating "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Reveal Trailer" by a huge margin.

In fact, at the time of writing this, the Hindi movie trailer has entered the rare category of top 10 most-disliked videos on the entire platform, claiming the #7 spot and from the looks of it, it could very well climb up several spots in no time.

Now, Sadak 2 has more dislikes than YouTube personality Jake Paul's heavily panned "It's Everyday Bro", which has over 4.9 million dislikes.

Other classics that the Indian film trailer has managed to beat in the dislike race are Rebecca Black's "Friday", "Despacito", and Psy's "Gangnam Style".

Meanwhile, the comments section under Bhatt's movie has turned into a warzone as cries to bring "justice" to Sushant Singh Rajput grow by the second.

"This dislike button proves how much we hate nepotism.."

"I just came here to dislike the trailer and read comments."

"The trailer actually looks cr*p. Deserve a dislike by itself!"

"It's not a big deal disliking this trailer. But when the movie releases, we should not watch it to prove that we have the power. My humble request to people, please do not watch this movie in hotstar forever."

"Who is coming back again and again just to see how many dislikes it gets."