Sadak 2 by Mahesh Bhatt is Now the Second Most Disliked Video in the World, Beats Justin Bieber

The trailer of Mahesh Bhatt directed Sadak 2 has been the top trending video on YouTube India ever since it dropped on the platform on August 12.

61 million views and thousands of comments later, the upcoming movie starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, Sadak 2 has achieved a rare feat of becoming the second-most "disliked" video in the entire world. Bhatt's movie currently has 11.65 million "dislikes" beating Justin Bieber's "Baby" (11.63 million dislikes) which held the spot for nearly a decade.

The movie which stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur has been heavily panned for supposedly propagating nepotism in the industry, especially at a time when angered fans are seeking justice for the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Incidentally, Sadak 2 currently holds the record for being the most-disliked video on YouTube, with a staggering dislike ratio of 95%. The close second spot belongs to Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie who has a dislike ratio of 93% on his video titled "Can this video get 1 million dislikes?" with nearly 5 million "dislikes".

Notably, the #1 spot for the most-disliked video on the platform belongs to YouTube itself, which set the world record of most-dislikes on a video with the forgettable "YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind" back in 2018.

The video uploaded by YouTube a couple of years ago has been downvoted more than 18 million times.

Why is Sadak 2 trailer being disliked?

Since the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, cries to boycott "star kids" have been louder than ever and their anger only amplified when a bulk of Singh "fans" headed to YouTube to express their feelings towards director Mahesh Bhatt's directed movie.

If the comments under the massively trolled trailer are anything to go by, it's not just the Indians who are downvoting the video.

"From Afghanistan. And i just press the dislike button. Justice for Sushant Sir. In afg Sushant sir have alot of fan base. Here in Afghanistan every one was in a shock when we hear the news RIP, (sic)" wrote one.

"I am pakistani but i’ve done my work."

As for others, they are searching for the trailer only to hit "dislike" on it and beat YouTube's infamous Rewind video.

"I didn’t see the trailer but, i open to dislike the video."

"I just came here to dislike the trailer and read comments."

"Fun fact: 80% to 90% searched this trailer only to dislike."

"Who is coming back again and again just to see how many dislikes it gets."

Many others headed to Bieber's "Baby" video, which has held the second spot of being the most-disliked video for a long time. However, JB's song has 14 million likes, more than the dislikes on his 2010 released video.

"Fun Fact : many people are here to watch the no. of dislikes after watching sadak 2's dislike."

"Many people are here to compare baby's dislike and sadak 2's dislike."

"Trailer of Sadak-2 just now crossed 10M dislikes within 3 days of release. This song has 11M dislikes. Soon Sadak-2 will become most disliked video in youtube. Congrats Sadak-2 team!"

Meanwhile, a similar treatment was given to the movie's track ‘Tum Se Hi’ which was released on India's 74th Independence Day. The song portrays the proclaimed love between Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s characters in the film.

Ankit Tiwari has composed and voiced the song. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

The song about love soon turned into a display of hate as Sushant Singh Rajput "fans" once again thronged the comments section of video, criticising the "nepo kids" and downvoting the video.

As of now, ‘Tum Se Hi’ has been "disliked" over a million times on YouTube and could very well enter the infamous list of top-50 disliked videos on the platform.

"The hate is not for aditya and ankit , but love ❤ for Sushant..."

"Love you susant singh Kon kon sushant singh Sir ko miss kr rha hai, (sic)"

Sadak 2 came under scrutiny even more after it was the first film rated on the 'nepometer', started by Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti's brother Mayuresh Krishna. The film was called 98 percent nepotistic.