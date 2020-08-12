Sadak 2 Gets 95% Downvotes and is Now Most Disliked Video on YouTube, Beats PewDiePie

Back in 2018, YouTube did something unimaginable. With its video titled 'YouTube Rewind 2018', the video-sharing website set a world record for being the most-disliked video on its own platform.

The video currently has 18 million dislikes on it. However, comparing the dislike ratio against the likes, YouTube stands at 86%, still faring better than the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming movie Sadak 2 which released on Wednesday.

Since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, cries to boycott "star kids" have been louder than ever and their anger only amplified on Wednesday when a bulk of Singh "fans" headed to YouTube to express their feelings towards director Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.

The film also marks Bhatt's directorial return after two decades.

The movie which stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur has been heavily trolled ever since the first look was launched.

Within hours of its release on August 12, Sadak 2 managed to get downvoted 2.7 million times and the numbers are increasing with every refresh on it

At the time of writing this, the like-dislike ratio on Bhatt's trailer-video is approximately 95%. The video has 164K likes.

This puts the trailer right at the top of dislike ratio, with Swedish gamer PewDiePie's video "Can this video get 1 million dislikes?" coming close second with 93% dislikes at 4.88 million dislikes.

If the comments on Sadak 2 trailer are anything to go by, the video could very well become the most-disliked video in Indian YouTube circuit in days to come.

Here are some of them:

"Guys let's make this trailer the most disliked trailer in History of YouTube. Let's not support nepotism...!!" wrote one commenter.

"I want justice for SSR so I'm going to dislike whole movie..."

"I only here to dislike this trailer, (sic)."

"Anybody here just to dislike and didn't watch the trailer?"

"You can dislike and go ..do not increase it's views and do not watch movie at all."

"My finger automatically pressed on dislike button like my finger was being forced to dislike ..."

It is worth noting that the dislikes (and dislike ratio) on Bhatt's Sadak 2 are volatile and bound to change and so will the statistics on the video.