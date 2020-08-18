Sadak 2 Song 'Tum Se Hi' Clocks 1 Million Dislikes on YouTube, Angry Fans Say 'Industry Will Collapse'

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has reignited the nepotism debate and favouritism in the Bollywood industry. Since then, "fans" have voiced their anger on social media. Their cries to bring "justice" to the late actor coincided with the release of Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming project Sadak 2, the trailer of which is en route to becoming the second-most disliked video on YouTube.

The movie which stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles has been heavily panned ever since the first look was launched. But once the trailer was dropped on YouTube, things got a bit nasty. The disgruntled "fans" took over to the video-sharing platform, downvoting the movie trailer more than 11 million times in a span of a week. The video is only behind YouTube's Rewind video which has 18 million dislikes, while Justin Bieber's "Baby" is only inches ahead with 11.6 million dislikes at #2 spot.

But the furious netizens didn't stop at that.

The makers of Sadak 2 dropped the track ‘Tum Se Hi’ from the film on India's 74th Independence Day. The song portrays the proclaimed love between Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur’s characters in the film.

Ankit Tiwari has composed and voiced the song. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Following a similar pattern, the song about love soon turned into a display of hate as Sushant Singh Rajput "fans" once again thronged the comments section of video, criticising the "nepo kids" and downvoting the video.

As of now, ‘Tum Se Hi’ has been "disliked" over a million times on YouTube and could very well enter the infamous list of top-50 disliked videos on the platform.

"The hate is not for aditya and ankit , but love ❤ for Sushant..."

"Love you susant singh Kon kon sushant singh Sir ko miss kr rha hai, (sic)"

"Sushant Singh Rajput said, "The Industry will Collapse One day." The Day has arrived."

"Ham chate Hain ki ye movie sabse jyda anlike Karne Ka record tor de, (sic)."

"Release it as an album instead of in a movie, you'll get more likes and love."

"What a beautiful song but it should be for Sushant with some changes & love."

Ankit Tiwari, who leant his voice for the song, also commented on the viral video and wrote: "This song is very close to my heart, had put in special efforts to make it special for all you people out there in love. This song is very special was inspired by my beautiful daughter Aryaa. Celebrating Tum Se Hi. Celebrating Love."