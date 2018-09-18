Sadhguru’s Comments on Feminism Has Twitter Up in Arms



If money is the only value, male is the only value, I want you to understand this. Today, in the name of #feminism, unfortunately, a whole lot of women are desperately trying to be like men. Making subtler aspects of life significant is vital for the rise of feminine. pic.twitter.com/V0JXJCPrlI

— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) September 17, 2018

Portraying feminism as women trying to be like men is like saying anti-caste activists are all fighting for the right to be upper caste. Its a fight for equality and rights. — pinkpaisley (@pinkpaisley3) September 17, 2018

Feminism is less about women aspiring to be like men and is more about men to consider women as equal to themselves in all walks of life, starting at their homes ( in your case starting in your parochial mind). — Devthehumanist (@Dev_thehumanist) September 17, 2018

I agree. Don't say "Women shd hv rights". Cos, men get harassed, teased, raped, tortured/maimed/killed for dowry. When a woman dies, a stigma is attached to the widower. People go for selective abortion of male child. Men are also acid victims. They get gangraped too. Tut tut. — Rahulan Rajan (@RahulanRajan) September 18, 2018

I have become speechless! Forget how regressive you sound! Just your general ignorance about everything is enough for someone to become numb! Time to leave the planet 😕😕 — Tirthankar B (@Archiktweets) September 17, 2018

Sir, with due respect can you show me any women desperately trying to look like Men. Men👇 pic.twitter.com/RyeR9he7bO — Hunter (@Hippiezippie) September 18, 2018

In his latest post on Twitter, the bestselling author wrote the following: "If money is the only value, male is the only value, I want you to understand this. Today, in the name of #feminism unfortunately, a whole lot of women are desperately trying to be like men. Making subtler aspects of life significant is vital for the rise of feminine."The post was written as a caption to a video shared by Jaggi Vasudev in which he is seen discussing feminism. He claimed that reactionary feminism that tries to change a problem by reversing everything can never achieve anything and will end up as injustice to someone or the other. He added that everyone should be responsible for their own rights.Criticising 'feminism imported from the United States', he said that in the US, feminists only 'talked and talked and talked' and did not live well. He accused these feminists of 'living empty lives' as they were always in a state of reaction.Needless to say, Twitterati did not respond kindly.