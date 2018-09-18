GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sadhguru’s Comments on Feminism Has Twitter Up in Arms

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:September 18, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
File photo of Sadhguru. (Image: Sadhguru/Twitter)
In his latest post on Twitter, the bestselling author wrote the following: "If money is the only value, male is the only value, I want you to understand this. Today, in the name of #feminism unfortunately, a whole lot of women are desperately trying to be like men. Making subtler aspects of life significant is vital for the rise of feminine."

The post was written as a caption to a video shared by Jaggi Vasudev in which he is seen discussing feminism. He claimed that reactionary feminism that tries to change a problem by reversing everything can never achieve anything and will end up as injustice to someone or the other. He added that everyone should be responsible for their own rights.

Criticising 'feminism imported from the United States', he said that in the US, feminists only 'talked and talked and talked' and did not live well. He accused these feminists of 'living empty lives' as they were always in a state of reaction.

Needless to say, Twitterati did not respond kindly.


















