Safety Gear Stolen, Harassed, Australian Health Workers on Forefront of COVID-19 Battle Appeal People

Nurses and midwives in Australia are reportedly taking extraordinary measures to stop miscreants from stealing their Personal Protective Equipment, including hand sanitisers and masks, at a time when they are at the forefront of battle against the Coornavirus.

In times of Coronavirus pandemic, some of these nurses and midwives have become targets of violence.

New South Wales Nurses & Midwives' Association in a statement on their website said, “Please do not treat nurses, midwives and other health workers like they are infectious. These trained professionals should be respected and must not be abused, spat on or assaulted as they move through our communities, to and from their workplaces. Nurses, midwives and other health workers are hard at work in our hospitals and other health settings keeping us all safe. If you need to visit a hospital, be aware that your access may be limited and you may undergo screening as part of safety measures against the spread of COVID-19 to patients or other hospital staff”.

Emphasising on the fact that health workers are aware of the personal risks that are involved in taking care of people in hospitals and communities particularly at this hour of crisis, the association urged people to give them their due respect.

“The reality is nurses, midwives and other health workers are extremely aware of their own personal risks as they endeavour to care for others in our hospitals and communities. They deserve respect as they go about their work, and for the work they are doing,” the statement added.

As of now, more than 5 lakh 30 thousand people have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus and more than 24,000 people have lost their lives across the world.

