Sahara Desert Gets Covered in Snow in Rare Incident. But This is Not the First Time

It's nearly unconvincing incident if you woke up to find that one of the hottest spots on Earth has been covered with icy snow. But it's not unlikely.

Sahara desert, world's largest hot desert, that covers most part of north Africa received waves of icy blasts after temperature dropped to -2C.

The incident was recorded by local photographer Karim Bouchetata, whose mesmerizing captures of blankets of snow covering an area close to the desert town of Ain Sefra in Algeria on 13 January, have gone viral. The temperature there had dropped to -3C, as reported.

Ain Sefra, also known as "the gateway to the desert", lies 1,000m above sea level and is surrounded by the Atlas Mountains.

Although it's a rare event to have occurred, but this isn't the first time that it has snowed in the Sahara desert, that is an extremely hot and arid region.

Earlier Instances of Snow in the Sahara

The rare event has occurred the fourth time in the past 42 years in the Sahara Desert that covers an area of 3,600,000 square miles, almost the size of the United States. The first incident of snowfall in the Sahara desert town of Ain Sefra was recorded in 1979, followed by December 2016 and January 2018 when the desert was reportedly covered with 16 inches of snow. The 2016 snowfall was captured by Landsat 7 satellite on December 19, 2016 while the 2018's snowfall on January 7 was captured by the same photographer, Bouchetata.

However, a population that's more accustomed towards enduring heat was not quite well equipped to manage the sudden snowfall. As a result, roads, cars and buses were stranded on roads as they became icy, reported Forbes.

In all reported cases of the unusual event, the snow had dissipated in some hours returning the desert to its sandy shape and landscape.

Why Does It Snow in Desert?

It's a known fact that deserts have extreme weather conditions and they are not called 'deserts' because they are too hot but they are extremely dry. At night, the dry air loses its heat lot quicker than humid air. Now, wind moves clockwise around areas of high pressure in the Northern Hemisphere, pulling down the cold Artic air. Although the set up is infrequent, but it's not impossible and we can see the live example already.

A high pressure formation in Europe, causes the cold air from the Artic to be pulled down, which makes its way through southern Europe landing in the Sahara desert. This cold air then rises to the elevation Ain Sefra, where it causes the snowfall. The higher the pressure formation, the farther south the air can travel.

However, a report by the Global Citizen states that a shifting global weather patterns can also be an effect of global warming and climate change.

"Such situations, including snowfalls in Sahara, a long cold spell in North America, very warm weather in the European part of Russia and sustained rains which sparked flooding in Western European countries, have been occurring more frequently," said Roman Vilfand, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring.

According to a NY Post report, researchers studying changes to rainfall in the Sahara region found that climate change has caused significant growth of the desert over the the past century.

The average annual temperature of the desert temperature stays to be 30C, whilst the hottest temperature ever recorded was 58C. January is one of the coldest months in Ain Sefra, with an average temperature of 14C.