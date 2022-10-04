Saif Ali Khan as Raavan in Adipurush is Desi Targaryen? Actor's Look Sparks Game of Thrones Memes

The teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on Sunday. Soon after the teaser was launched, netizens took to social media to share memes about how dissatisfied they are with the creation. ‘#Disappointed’ began trending on Twitter a little after the launch. The movie will be based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana and it will see Prabhas playing the character of Rama, while Saif Ali Khan will don the role of the antagonist, Lankesh. Actor Kriti Sanon is playing Sita.

There were people who were the most disappointed with Saif’s look as Ravana. Netizens started questioning if the actor will be playing Ravana or Alauddin Khilji in the film. Joking about the same, one of the social media users wrote, “I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of ravan to rizwan ?? Who is styling his beard?? Javid Habib??” Netizens also question the portrayal of Ravana’s Pushpak Viman in the teaser. Here are a few memes:

This supposed take on Ramayan is giving me serious anxiety. I have so many questions #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/849khxNr9b — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) October 3, 2022

Am I the only one who thinks Saif looks more like an IsIamic invαժer than Ravan in #Adipurush? pic.twitter.com/KdBHfy0Njt — BHK🇮🇳 (@BeingBHK) October 2, 2022

Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

