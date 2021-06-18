CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Lives in My Head Rent Free': Saif Ali Khan Pondering Over Poetry in This Old Interview is Internet Gold

The actor's old interview has been dredged up and people are now intently discussing it. (Credit: Youtube)

Saif Ali khan's old interview has now gone viral on social media after being rediscovered and needless to say, everyone has been relentlessly watching and finding out different answers to obsess over.

The internet is known for often dredging up really old videos that have long been been forgotten. Netizens are regularly digging up videos that existed before the internet was our go-to-place and dissecting them. An old Saif ali Khan interview has now similarly found a lot of takers online. The actor, who seems younger and much more unassuming in the clip, is seen wearing shades and talking to the hosts in a very casual and chatty manner and his honesty in answering the questions is seen as a stark contrast to Khan’s evolved and much more careful manner of today.

The interviewer starts with asking about the actor’s favourite poet, to which Saif at first replies with Faiz and Ghalib. But he soon denies it and says, “Yeh meri dadi padhti thi aur mere abba padhte hai. Yeh koi umar hai in sab cheezon ko padhne ka?"

The actor in a very non-chalant way then says that he has admitting that he read a lot of western poetry. “kyunki main vahin padha tha. Lekin mere abba kehte hai ki Faiz is a phenomenal poet. Aur padhne jaye to Quran Sharif bhi gazab ki poetry hai."

He also added “I used to read Ayn Rand, The Fountainhead and all. And trashy reading… Ummm… Yeah I read a lot of stuff. From serious literature to rubbish. Even rubbish is good fun sometimes. Rubbish matlab P.G. Wodhouse. It’s not rubbish at all but it’s not intellectually very heavy.” And boy, is the internet obsessed! Don’t take my word for it, see for yourself.

The actor also talked about the difference in writing style of dialogues between foreign/western films and Bollywood movies. Saif explained how in movies from Western world, the lines are written depending on the backgrounds of the characters. But in India, there’s a certain kind of sameness involved to how the lines are written.

The interview has now gone viral on social media after being rediscovered and needless to say, everyone has been relentlessly watching and finding out different answers to obsess over! Check out a few comments:

Watch the full interview here:

Well, we might not agree to whether “yeh koi umar hai ya nahi poetry padhne ki", but one thing we know for sure is how there’s no age limit to enjoy Khan’s this particular interview!

first published:June 18, 2021, 09:51 IST