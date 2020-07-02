BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Saif Ali Khan, Son of Sharmila Tagore, Says He Was Victim of Nepotism. Twitter Responds with Memes

Image credits: Film Companion.

Saif Ali Khan has weighed in on the persisting nepotism in Bollywood and the Internet cannot wrap their heads around it.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
The untimely demise of young and talented star Sushant Singh Rajput has once again kicked off the age-old nepotism and favouritism debate in Bollywood.

Several members of the film industry, as well as disgruntled fans, have since taken it upon themselves to shun the stars who have hitherto come from privilege or "Bollywood lineage". The likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor among others have been at the receiving end of the online outrage ever since reports of Singh being let down by many peers in Bollywood surfaced on the Internet.

Now, the nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan has added his two cents on the nepotism debate.

Also Read: Even I've Been Victim Of Nepotism But Nobody Speaks Of That: Saif Ali Khan

"There is inequality in India that needs to be explored. Nepotism, favoritism and camps are different subjects. Even I have been a victim of nepotism but nobody speaks of that. I’m happy to see more people from film institutes come to the forefront," Saif, son of late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Saif also talked about his experience of working with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara but the Internet latched onto his admission that he has been a victim of nepotism and couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Twitter users expressed their amusement through memes.

Back in 2017, Khan had said that he was against the term (nepotism) and felt it led to mediocrity.

"I am very against nepotism and I think it leads to a lot of mediocrity. But, I still don't understand whether star children fell under nepotism or whether the talent is somewhere the key.

"But, definitely being a star kid gets you in the door easily. Then again it depends when people will put their money on you, then you must get it back. The bottom line is -- talent is good, nepotism is bad," added the actor.

