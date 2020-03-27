BUZZ

Saif Ali Khan Telling TV Anchor 'Taimur is on Potty' is Every Desi Dad Ever

Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur on the occasion of his 3rd birthday, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur on the occasion of his 3rd birthday, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

And like all other desi dads, Saif Ali Khan didn't just refuse but revealed something that, well, clearly was a TMI (too much information).

  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
There's no doubt about how people have always shown immense interest in the day-to-day activities of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's child Taimur Ali Khan.

Starting from the controversies revolving around his name to his anger towards posing for the paparazzi, Taimur has become an internet sensation over the time, and he continues to be so even as the Coronavirus pandemic grips the world.

A recent example to it has been a live TV interview of Saif Ali Khan from his home. Towards the end of the interview, the anchor requested Saif if Taimur could come onscreen and give a "flying kiss" or bid a "goodbye" to the viewers in order to brighten up their days during the coronavirus lockdown.

And like all other desi dads, Saif Ali Khan didn't just refuse but revealed something that, well, clearly was a TMI (too much information). "Sorry, Taimur is on the potty."

If this reply of Saif has taken you back to your childhood days of how your father would care little about your image when it came to giving out of information, we won't be surprised. Because shout out to the Indian dads!

The video of the incident went viral on social media, as it's all about Taimur, who has been quite an entertainment for the Indian audience.

Earlier, during the interview Saif was interrupted by Taimur, who appeared wearing a hulk mask and gloves. On the anchor's request, Saif did get Taimur onscreen and the little one very cheerfully interacted with the anchor.

However, Saif's refusal at the end leaves us with two thoughts to ponder over: Did Saif refuse to bring Taimur on the screen to spare the little one from the brief paparazzi as he earlier pointed out how his son is clearly not missing the sensation?

Or, in the process of sparing him, Saif just outrightly embarrassed his son.

Probably, when Taimur grows up to see the clip, he might just want to ask Saif, "What was this behavior, dad?"

