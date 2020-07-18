Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Old Water Tank Ad Goes Viral on the Internet

An old advertisement starring actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor has gone viral on the Internet.

The now-viral ad on social media talks about a water storage tank and begins with the couple speaking about not having worked together in a long time on screen.

And Kareena seems to be wary of the idea of working together and says "Ghar pe bhi romance, baahar bhi romance."

And then the golden idea occurs of working together in an ad for the water tank occurs to Saif.

World's Greatest Paani Ki Tanki Ad. pic.twitter.com/1WgDDYp1hR — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 17, 2020

Ahahahahahahaha "tumpe jitna, utna.." Imagine the writer's room when iska narration chal raha hoga. — Jackie J. Thakkar ✏️🎙️ (@Juvenile_Jack) July 17, 2020

People even found something amiss in Kareena's voice. In fact, many think it is dubbed.

Hahahaah what's that dubbing! Why are they talking like robots who are being to paid to impersonate humans? — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 17, 2020

Arey you shouldn’t have told us what the product is. That tanki is the twist no one sees coming. Haha ! — Kamayani Vyas (@k4ms) July 17, 2020

Bhai kitna paisa laga dia ek is tanki ke advertisement pe .... pani bhi paida karti hogi shayad se 😂😂😂😂😂 — Desi Quarantino (@rohitky77) July 17, 2020

Lazy , Maha lazy , Legend lazy , Than comes this script writer👆 — Asif Hussain (@asif_Assam) July 17, 2020

The celebrity couple has earlier sizzled the screens with their chemistry in films like Kurban, Tashan, Agent Vinod, among others.