BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Old Water Tank Ad Goes Viral on the Internet

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Old Water Tank Ad Goes Viral on the Internet

The ad that has them talking about working together and deciding to work in an ad for a water tank is making people go ROFL.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 12:13 PM IST
Share this:

An old advertisement starring actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor has gone viral on the Internet.

The now-viral ad on social media talks about a water storage tank and begins with the couple speaking about not having worked together in a long time on screen.

And Kareena seems to be wary of the idea of working together and says "Ghar pe bhi romance, baahar bhi romance."

And then the golden idea occurs of working together in an ad for the water tank occurs to Saif.

Take a look:

People even found something amiss in Kareena's voice. In fact, many think it is dubbed.

The celebrity couple has earlier sizzled the screens with their chemistry in films like Kurban, Tashan, Agent Vinod, among others.

Next Story
Loading