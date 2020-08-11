Sakshi Dhoni Shares a Picture of Daughter Ziva Cradling Infant, Netizens Ask 'MSD's New Baby?'

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni are spending their time at the farmhouse located in Ranchi. Sakshi often keeps sharing a glimpse of their heavenly abode amidst nature. At times, she also gives a sneak peek into the lives of her husband and daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni.

Recently, Sakshi shared a picture of Ziva holding a baby in her arms. Ziva takes up the role of a caring sister as she cradles the baby carefully in her lap. We can also see her pouring in love with the little bundle of joy wrapped in a blanket.

Sakshi shared the picture with the heart emoji in the caption.

A similar picture was also shared on the Instagram account of Ziva, who’s bio reads, ‘This account is managed by Mumma @sakshisingh_r and Papa @mahi7781!’

Netizens poured in their love and praises in the comments section, calling it cute and adorable. While a lot of people mentioned it to be Hardik Pandya’s newborn, others congratulated Sakshi and Dhoni assuming it to be their second baby. People did not shy away in asking if the couple was, in fact, blessed with another baby.

Meanwhile, Hardik Patel recently visited Dhoni on his birthday this year on July 7. He was accompanied by brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma. Sakshi also shared the picture of their little gathering, with the caption, “Missing the happy squad!”

While we may have to wait to find out who the baby in the picture is, the images sure are all kinds of delightful. What do you think?