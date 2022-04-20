Sakshi Tanwar's Scenes from 'Mai' Have Become Memes and How

TV actress Sakshi Tanwar needs no introduction. She has worked in some superhit television soaps and has also won the hearts of the audience with her acting prowess. The actress is still best-known for her roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Her latest show “Mai” has caused quite a stir on the internet as Twitter is experiencing a deluge of memes. The show has been subtitled ‘A Mother’s Rage’, and is about a middle-class mother, whose daughter is run over by a truck right in front of her eyes. This is when the monther starts questioning the death of her daughter and becomes vengeful. Few dialogues by Tanwar have caught netizens’ attention and now social media handles are flooded with memes. Let’s have a look:

my mom turns into ”mai” when she wakes me up early in the morning and I refuse to wake up pic.twitter.com/nMKnZhmLXA — R Δ H U L ॐ / CSK 💛 (@Simplifydude) April 19, 2022

My mom trying to convince me for things against my choice pic.twitter.com/ZnWA3VhpCj — Laksh (@lj__listens) April 19, 2022

Whenever my boyfriend says NO for shopping

Me: pic.twitter.com/4wSuiucL2E — Sakshee Singh (@WithdoubleEE) April 19, 2022

*High fever, headache, nausea, backaches and pain exists* Paracetamol tablet : pic.twitter.com/AtbKHI5oLj — A$शोक 🇮🇳 (@Ashok_blue_b) April 19, 2022

When you talk about night out in desi family

Parents : pic.twitter.com/IPaEgkF3D3 — Sagun🇮🇳 (@Heavy_Memer00) April 19, 2022

Nobody:

Random guy in girl’s DM when she posts something sad pic.twitter.com/luXlGEAqPq — Trisha (@Sochtee_hai) April 19, 2022

Both the shows – Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain are a milestone in Sakshi’s career. Recently, the actor took a trip down memory lane as she visited the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The second season of the show stars actors Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles as Ram and Priya. Sakshi was indeed nostalgic after coming back to the sets post 8 years. And talking about the lead pair with ETimes, the actor said that Disha and Nakuul have “taken the show to next level.”

“Disha has taken the role of Priya a notch higher,” Sakshi said, stating that it was “lovely” meeting her. The actor opined that Disha is playing the role of Priya quite well.“I think the new Ram and Priya, Nakuul and Disha have taken the show to a next level,” Sakshi added.

